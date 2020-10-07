WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County has opened voting for the United We Can food sculptures created to raise money and food for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition.

You can vote for your favorite sculpture through Oct. 9 at unitedwaymc.org/united-we-can-voting/.

Sculptures were built by:

Lincoln Forever Podtastic Family Build

Healthfirst

Peoples State Bank Marathon

BMO Harris Bank

Arnold Family

Peoples State Bank Weston

McLit Marathon County Literacy

Medical College of Wisconsin

Prevail Bank

Sun Printing

Associated Bank

Boys and Girls Club

Marshfield Clinic

Marathon County Special Education

Greenheck

