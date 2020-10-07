WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County has opened voting for the United We Can food sculptures created to raise money and food for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition.
You can vote for your favorite sculpture through Oct. 9 at unitedwaymc.org/united-we-can-voting/.
Sculptures were built by:
Lincoln Forever Podtastic Family Build
Healthfirst
Peoples State Bank Marathon
BMO Harris Bank
Arnold Family
Peoples State Bank Weston
McLit Marathon County Literacy
Medical College of Wisconsin
Prevail Bank
Sun Printing
Associated Bank
Boys and Girls Club
Marshfield Clinic
Marathon County Special Education
Greenheck