By Shereen Siewert

Annual ghost tours in downtown Wausau will go in in 2020, but members of the Wausau Paranormal Research Society have made significant changes amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The group announced on the WPRS website that group sizes will be strictly limited and tours will remain completely outdoors. Costumed re-enactors will be eliminated and no tours will be allowed inside the Elks Lodge.

Tours are now by reservation only in groups of 10 to 15 people. Each tour costs $10 per person with a minimum of $100 per group. To reserve, email betsywprs@gmail.com or message the group on Facebook.

When inquiring, include name, phone number, email address, the number of people in the group and preferred day for the tour. Payments are to be made by VENMO in advance and are non-refundable. Attendees will receive a confirmation email with details about the group tour chosen, including the time and date.

Groups will meet in front of the Elks Lodge, 414 Scott St., Wausau. Masks are highly recommended and social distancing is required.

Tours are available at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays between Oct. 9 and Oct. 24.

Reservations are required.

Like this: Like Loading...