In the interest of the health and safety of volunteers and customers, Habitat for Humanity of Wausau will suspend donation in-take and will not open the Habitat store through the conclusion of Gov. Tony Evers’ state mandate on Nov. 6, the nonprofit announced this week.

Habitat staff members continue to work, but the office at 1810 Schofield Ave. remains closed to the public.

Patrons are encouraged to follow Habitat for Humanity of Wausau on Facebook for updates.

Like this: Like Loading...