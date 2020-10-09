WAUSAU – Wausau River District will extend the outdoor dining event, Dining on the Street, through the end of October.

With the latest order from Gov. Tony Evers, limiting the indoor capacity of businesses to 25 percent, outdoor dining is especially beneficial for the downtown restaurants. Dining on the Street will be offered on Wednesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 28.

The Dining on the Street event series has already generated an estimated $600,000 economic impact since it started in mid-June and has created opportunities for local musicians to share their talents in a time when many musicians faced canceled events, according to the Wausau River District. Organizers will cancel the event if temperatures fall below 50 degrees at the start of the event or if it rains the day of the event.

