Wausau, WI– Wausau took on the Oregon Tradesmen Friday evening at the Marathon Park Ice Arena, which opened their home slate. Wausau was coming off an 8-1 loss to the same Tradesman the previous Friday night, but bounce back in a big way on the home ice. The action was back and forth between both teams to start, leaving the end of the first period scoreless. RiverWolves goalie Joseph La Forge faced 17 shots through the first period, while Wausau only recorded five.

Wausau got on scoreboard first with a goal from forward Isaac Wickersheim at the 4:17 mark of the second. This was Wickersheim’s second goal of the season in as many games. As the second period came to an end, La Forge continued to remain solid between the pipes. The second period closed with the RiverWolves leading 1-0.

As the RiverWolves looked to shut the door in the last 20 minutes of action, RiverWolves forward Max Beste scored the second goal of the night, with an assist from forward Caeden Phelps. This gave the RiverWolves a 2-0 lead at the 14:44 mark of the third. RiverWolves goalie Joseph La Forge continued his solid play in the final frame, delivering an incredible performance as he saved a total of 55 shots.

Your Wausau RiverWolves are back home on Saturday, October 17th as the puck drops at 7:10 pm from the Marathon Park Ice Arena. Tickets will go on sale Monday at 10am via riverwolveshockey.com. Seating is limited.

