STEVENS POINT – The College of Natural Resources at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has recognized an area resident for his contributions to conservation and natural resources.

Al Koeppel, Wittenberg, a 1980 graduate of UW-Stevens Point, is the recipient of the 2020 Outstanding CNR Alumnus Award, bestowed annually to honor individuals who have excelled in their professional activities, the university announced recently.

Koeppel spent most of his working career as the chief forester for Kretz Lumber Co. in Antigo, providing educational resources at the Ray Kretz Industrial Forest, including an interpretive hiking trail. He also provided learning opportunities for students at UW-Stevens Point and UW-Madison.

He influenced forest policy in Wisconsin as a key member of the advisory group that set the priorities for the initial, and subsequent processes of the Wisconsin Forest Practice Study. In addition, he was an original member of the strategic guidance team that finalized the modification in the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry’s Silvicultural Handbook.

Koeppel was inducted into the Wisconsin Forestry Hall of Fame on Oct. 2, 2019, at the Society of American Foresters annual meeting in Stevens Point.

