Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Michael Hoff Jr. and Jessica Hoff announce the birth of their son Henry Robert, born at 2:01 p.m. Oct. 5, 2020. Henry weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Jordan and Lizzie Grenwalt announce the birth of their daughter Ella Magnolia, born at 10:14 p.m. Oct. 6, 2020. Ella weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Philip and Sara Beck announce the birth of their daughter Madelyn Kathleen, born at 8:02 a.m. Oct. 7, 2020. Madelyn weighed 10 pounds, 4 ounces.

