Steven “Steve” Shimek

Steven “Steve” R. Shimek, 62, town of Hamburg, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 24, 1957, in Wausau to the late Raymond and Mae (Hotchkiss) Shimek. Steve was raised in Mosinee and was a 1976 graduate of Mosinee High School. On April 19, 1985, he married the love of his life, Karen Thurs, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Hamburg. They spent the last 35 years building a life together and Steve will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

For over 20 years, Steve worked for Hurd Door and Windows. He was a long time member of St. Peter Lutheran Church where he served on the financial committee, distributed communion and participated in the church dart league. Fishing, playing cribbage, bean bags, calling bingo at the “Athens World Fair”, watching the Green Bay Packers, and spending time with his family were among Steve’s favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed the companionship of his loving dogs, Casper and Kia.

Steve is survived by his wife, Karen, his daughter, Cassie (Brock) Rasmussen, Rib Lake; his father-in-law, Elgart Thurs, Hamburg; two siblings, Patrick Shimek, Marshfield, and Carolyn (Robert) Nest, Wausau; and four nephews, Bill (Holly) Nest, Milwaukee, Dave (Lynn) Nest, Rib Mountain, Jeff (Kate) Nest, Wesley Chapel, FL, and Ryan Nest, Wausau.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Shimek and Mae (Hotchkiss) Shimek; brother, Robert Shimek; and his mother-in-law, Shirley Thurs.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Rev. Tryphine Olson Schruba will officiate. Burial will be in the Hamburg Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks are required in order to attend.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James Cygan and the staff in the Covid-19 Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for all the compassionate care and support for Steve.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Aspirus Wausau Hospital Covid-19 Unit.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

William “Bill” Weiler

William “Bill” C. Weiler, 99, Athens, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Abbotsford Health Care Facility in Abbotsford.

He was born Nov. 23, 1920, in the town of Bern, son of the late Sabastion and Margaret (Gilles) Weiler. On July 13, 1943, he married Edith Draeger at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. She preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2008.

Bill and Edith farmed in the town of Bern until their retirement. Bill also logged, which he enjoyed very much. Among his favorite pastimes, he liked to go fishing, hunting and playing cards with family and friends.

Survivors include, seven children, Betty Jean (Dennis) Rasmussen, De Pere, Ronald Weiler, Judy (Dave) Ellenbecker, Joseph (Karen) Weiler, all of Athens, Steven (Brenda) Weiler, Christine (Craig) Lang, both of Edgar and Wayne (Cindy) Weiler, Stevens Point; son-in-law, Ed Hoffmann, Athens; one sister, Mary Bina, Viroqua; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides his parents and wife, Edith, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Theresa Hoffmann; one grandson, Jamie Weiler; and siblings, Sabastion “Bud”, Charlie, Henry, Nick, Clarence, Theresa Kreft, Dorothy Schug, Rose Gilbertson, Helen Schreiner and three infant siblings.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Rev. George Graham will officiate. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Mary Lenzner

Mary E. Lenzner, 61, Merrill, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born July 6, 1959, in Wausau, daughter of the late Edward and Lorraine (Mohr) Colcord. On April 4, 1988, she married Paul Lenzner in Wausau.

Among her favorite pastimes, Mary enjoyed cooking, going up north to the family campsite in Eagle River and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Lenzner, Merrill; two children, Kimberly (Jacob) Grell, Wausau, and Brendan Lenzner, Milwaukee; and two sisters.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Rich.

Funeral services will be at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, town of Corning. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Mamie Hardt

Mamie A. Hardt, 98, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Aspirus Care and Rehab, Medford.

She was born Feb. 21, 1922, in Athens, daughter of the late Anton and Tekla (Klein) Neumann. She was born at home on Bungaloo Road, and lived there until she met Wilbert Hardt at a dance and he swept her off her feet. They married on April 29, 1944. They farmed on Greiner Road until retirement.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, making crafts and listening to the music that came to Aspirus each week. Mamie also enjoyed going to the casino with her daughters and read many books, especially about the Amish.

Survivors include her children, Marlene (Ronald) Kremsreiter, Athens, Gerald Hardt, Athens, Joycelyn (Lynn) Shattuck, Owen, Rhonda (Daniel) Janda, Meford and Donald (Cindy) Hardt, Dorchester; 15 grandchildren, Keith (Nettie) Kremsreiter, Athens, Ken (Julie) Kremsreiter, Merrill, Karla (Ed) Fink, Athens, Kriste (Paul) Niznik, Medford, Kimberly Reif, Edgar, Jeffrey Shattuck, Abbotsford, Wendy (Ron) Lundt, Rhinelander, Jaime (Kevin) Sherwood, Curtiss, Tom Janda, Medford, Tim (Missy) Janda, Medford, Julie (Freddie) Berger, Medford, Jill (Davy) Ecker, Athens, Miranda (Nathan) Bornville, Green Bay, Chantel Hardt, Appleton and Kaylee (Jake ) Dassow, Medford; nine step-grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 22 great great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Wilbert, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer, Harold (Eleanor) and Lester “Pee Wee” (Lorna) Neumann.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required for all attending.

A big thank you to all the nurses at Aspirus who took care of our dear mom for the past year. Also thanks to activity director Amy Winter whom mom thought the world of.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Marlene Wanta

Marlene D. Wanta, 75, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at home surrounded by family.

She was born May 4, 1945, in Green Bay, daughter of the late Edward and Irene (Adams) Strebel. On Oct. 28, 1989, she married George Wanta at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Marlene and George owned and operated Sunrise Bar for 27 years. She enjoyed bartending and all of the people she met who later became close friends. She also enjoyed flowers, watching the birds and deer and all things Elvis. Above all she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, George; daughter, Tina (Greg) Baer; grandchildren, Christopher (Chelsea) Baer, Matthew Baer and Joshua Baer; great-grandchildren, Jolene, Sawyer and Kenzie; siblings, Robert Strebel, Russ Strebel, Jean Mead and Peter (Karen) Strebel; sister-in-law, Judy Strebel; stepsons, Timothy (Val) Wanta and Chad (Marcia) Wanta; stepgrandchildren, Tanner, Paris, Sterling and Soren; and special four-legged friend, Max.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Reopelle, brother, Michael Strebel, sisters-in-law, Patricia and Mary Strebel.

Special thanks to Michaela Guerndt, family friend and caregiver for all her support and love during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene’s memory will be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A celebration of life will be planned for next spring.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Joseph LaFeber

Joseph R. LaFeber, 76, Athens passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

He was born Oct. 20, 1943, in Davenport, Iowa, son of the late Joseph and Florence (Hook) LaFeber. On Dec. 12, 1964, he married Bonita “Bonnie” Kock in Davenport. She survives. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Athens, Wisconsin.

Joe started his career in the trades as an electrician and maintenance supervisor with Northwestern Bell in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1964. He furthered his career working at Alcoa and Oscar Mayer until an opportunity took him and the family to Medford, Wisconsin. He worked at Tombstone Pizza from 1977 through 1987, when they moved back to Iowa, where he began working at Ralston Purina in Clinton. Four years later he began at Maytag in Illinois and when the company closed, he obtained his supervisor position at CAT, until his retirement in 2014. He and Bonnie settled near family in Athens, Wisconsin.

Survivors include his loving wife, Bonnie LaFeber, Athens, his children, Barb (Kevin) Passehl, Athens, Marsha (Tim Schmutzler) Vetterkind, Riplinger and Janet LaFeber, Peoria, IL, His grandchildren Ashley (Bill) Hegewald, KJ (Kayla) Passehl, Lindsey Passehl, Brittany (AJ Auner) Passehl, Shayne (Chelsie) Vetterkind, Dereck Vetterkind and Nathan LaFeber. He is further survived by 13 great-grandchildren, one brother, Roger (Kathy) LaFeber, Pardeville, sisters-in-law Donna Williams and Karen (Byron) Bryant Davenport, Iowa, along with many other nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Williams, and his in-laws William and Hazel Kock.

Joe was a lifetime member and supporter of the Knights of Columbus, Ducks Unlimited and the NRA. He was also an avid sports fan watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears, St. Louis Cardinals, and yes, he was forced to watch Nascar! He shared his love of these teams with his family, even recruiting new family members that are Badger and Cub fans! He had a passion for golfing with the guys and fishing with his kids. He was a loving father and grandpa and most grateful for all the special moments with his family.

Private family services were held at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens. A Celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Eugene “Gene” Milanowski

Eugene T. “Gene” Milanowski, 68, Merrill, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born Aug. 6, 1952, in Wausau, son of the late Anthony and Betty Jane (Krebs) Milanowski Sr.

A 1970 graduate of Wausau High School, Gene was a truck driver for much of his life; both for himself and 3M, where he ultimately retired from, earning many friends and well-wishing acquaintances along the way. He also proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, receiving an honorable discharge for his service.

Gene enjoyed spending his time outdoors; mostly in the Harrison Hills area, where he grew up hunting, fishing and camping and passed that love of nature to his children and grandchildren. He truly was the happiest while spending time with his family, whether it was fishing, four-wheeling or socializing.

While he will be sorely missed, his loyalty, unconditional love and support will continue to be felt by all those that knew him.

Survivors include his children, Jason (Beth Juris) Winkleman, Merrill, Brenda (Shannon) Herdt, Merrill and Gina (Jason Jaeger) Milanowski, Merrill, his grandchildren, Brendon, Breannon, Shanna, Dawson, Kennedy and Madison, his siblings, Anthony (Sandy) Milanowski Jr., Hatley, Charles (Barbara) Milanowski, Rio Linda, CA., Rosanne (Richard) Snow, Wausau and Gerard Milanowski, Wausau as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Edith Marcia.

A Private Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Gene’s name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Erwin “Erv” Jagodinski

Erwin “Erv” Leo Jagodinski, 92, Marathon passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

He was born March 27, 1928, to John and Mayme (Hall) Jagodinski. On May 12, 1949, he married Anita Kamenick at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. She preceded him in death on June 28, 2007, they were married for 58 years.

Erv was a lifelong craftsman and custom home builder, getting his start with his dad, and later passing the family business down to a third generation. After retiring from building homes, he found a new passion in wood turning, which lead him to become a member of the Central Wisconsin Wood Turners. In the last few years, in addition to making many bowls and chalices, he made hundreds of wooden tops – giving them away to anyone he met.

Erv was a lifelong member of St Mary’s Catholic Church in Marathon where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of two choirs; the Adult Choir and the Worship Hymn Choir. He also helped Anita in the kitchen all the years she oversaw the annual Holy Name Men’s charcoal chicken dinner. Erv was a founding member of the Rib Mountain Bowmen and was also a volunteer firefighter for over 40 years.

Erv was active in the Boy Scouts of America program. He served as Cubmaster of Pack 458 for years. When his sons moved on, he and Anita served on the Rib Mountain district Roundtable staff. He was awarded the District Award of Merit, the Distinguished Service Award, and the Silver Beaver (the highest honor for adult scouters). In the past few years, he was a part of the Fellowship of Christian Scouters. He was also the proud grandpa of three Eagle Scouts; Phillip, Mitch and Hunter.

Since 1993, Erv was a member of the Marathon Area Swim Center where he swam laps at his own pace and unique side stroke. He was the first person there to swim 500, 1,000, and 1,500 miles. At the time of his passing, he was a mere 58 miles from reaching the 3,000-mile mark.

Erv leaves behind a large caring family including his sister Carol (Ed) Gesicki, Kenosha; six children: Kay (Carl) Handrick, Darien; Tom (Linda) Jagodinski, Wausau; Dick Jagodinski, Marathon; Chuck Jagodinski, Marathon; John (Gloria) Jagodinski, Wausau; Becky (Steve) Krautkramer, Marathon; 11 grandchildren: Sheila (Daryl), Chris (Kay), Todd (Jenni), Marsha (Scott), Lizzie (John), Phil (Erica), Alonna, Mitch (Anna), Haley, Mackenzie, and Hunter; and 12 great grandchildren: Mark, Erick, Connor, Keegan, Cullan, Kaden, Sage, Klayton, Evan,

Jacob, Isaac, Emma.

Erv was preceded in death by his wife, Anita, parents John and Mayme, and sisters Anna Mae Volhard and Joan Weisenberger.

At this time, funeral services are pending.

Lawrence Nikolai

Lawrence “Larry” Leo Nikolai, 89, of Wausau passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Pride TLC Therapy & Living Campus, Weston.

He was born on Nov. 24, 1930, in Wausau to the late Joseph and Helen (Marquardt) Nikolai. Larry grew up and attended school in Wausau. He met the love of his life, Gail Sillars, while working together at Wilson-Hurd in Wausau. After Larry’s return home from Germany, where he served in the military during the Korean conflict, Gail and Larry were married on Oct. 29, 1955, in Pine City, Minnesota.

Larry worked at James River Corp. for 36 years as a printing pressman. He was a member of The Church of the Resurrection where he also ushered. Larry enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, hunting, and also collecting die cast cars. During the summers, Larry took great pride in gardening and shared the fruits of his labor with family and friends. In the winter months, his talent in woodworking became gifts to family and the community through the local Talent Shop. Larry’s family was very important to him and spending time with his children and grandchildren brought him much joy. Over the years, Larry also loved the companionship of his many pet dogs.

Survivors include two sons, Perry (Connie) Nikolai and Christopher (Linda) Nikolai; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kerry), Sarah (Greg), Stephanie (Patrick), Christopher (Olivia), Zachary (Kayla), Christopher (Kay), Lance (Jennie), Christi (Marty), Chad, Patricia (engaged to Joel), and Chelsea (Andy); great-grandchildren, Emalee, Andrew, Reece, Laine, Arden, Aiden, Quinn, Eliza, James, Tessa, Cora, Kaedyn, Violet, Mercedes, Declan, Kole, Keaton, Jordan, Austin, Taryn, Owen, Evan and Conner; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Reggie Nikolai.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail, his parents, five brothers and four sisters.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at The Church of the Resurrection, 621 N. Second St., Wausau, with The Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Entombment will follow in Restlawn Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, town of Texas, with military honors provided by V.F.W. Burns Post 388.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.

“We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Pride TLC, Aspirus Hospice Services, and Dr. Kevin O’Connell of Aspirus Wausau Family Medicine for the care they gave Larry and the kindness shown to our family.”

Due to current recommendations, social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.

Patricia “Pat” Ebner

Patricia Ebner passed away on Oct. 7, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice at Rennes Health and Rehab in Weston. She was 91 years old.

Pat was born on Feb. 1, 1929, to the late George and Beatrice (Black) Sutton in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. She married the love of her life, Walter Ebner, on Oct. 1, 1949. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1997.

Pat worked in retail for most of her married life and made many good friends. She especially loved her neighbor, best friend and partner in crime, Marcy. She and Walt loved to fish together up north on the Rainbow Flowage and passed that love onto her children and grandchildren. Her love for the Green Bay Packers was only second to the love she shared with her family and friends. A great cook, Pat loved to entertain, and her door was open to all. She had a strong faith and was a long-time member of Grace United Church of Christ, Wausau. She was the rock who held her family together with her unending love and prayers.

Survivors include one daughter, Penny (Alan) Will, Wausau; one son, Denny Ebner, Merrill; four grandchildren, Ami Johnson, Wausau, Chad (Katie) Will, Wausau, Shelly Skidmore, Wausau, Angie (Jon) Chatham, Utah; five great-grandchildren, Carli, Justin, Cassandra, Tyler, and Zara; one sister, Carol Henrichs, Rhinelander; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant sister; brother, Doug Sutton; sister-in-law, Jeannie Sutton; brother-in-law, Duane Henrichs; and daughter-in-law, Sandy Ebner.

Private family services will be held at the Garden of Eternal Rest at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Pat’s service will be made available for future viewing on her obituary page at www.helke.com.

Memorials may be directed to Grace United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 324, Wausau, WI, 54402-0324 in Pat’s name. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Rennes Health and Rehab for their care of mom, especially nurses Michelle and Joelle from Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

James Trentlage

James M. Trentlage, 69, of Kronenwetter was welcomed into the Lord’s arms on Oct. 6, 2020, at the Aspirus Hospice House surrounded by his family. Jim was born on March 1, 1951, in Neenah, Wisconsin, to the late Melvin and Doris (Harrington) Trentlage, the youngest of four children.

Jim’s career in the food business took him all over Wisconsin; from Appleton to Stevens Point, Door County and Wausau. Before Jim’s retirement in 1986, he was a professional certified executive chef at the Wausau Club.

From fishing, hunting, and just being together on their pontoon, Gail’s Promise, Jim enjoyed the outdoors as much as possible. It wasn’t so much catching fish or bagging a deer as it was time spent outdoors in God’s country. Time spent with family members was also very important to Jim. He was also so proud of his children and grandchildren. Jim also enjoyed being at home with his many pets over the years and had many happy days with them.

Jim married his wife Gail on June 7, 1986, and together they had a blended family of eight children; Krista (Randy Furger) Salzman, Robin Trentlage, Kari (Jon) Durst, Jodi (Douglas) Tenor, Katrina (Jason) Pasholk, William (Cheryl) Franklin, Yvonne Trentlage, and Anthony Trentlage. With arms and hearts wide open, they have a total of twenty-four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Jim and Gail were also foster parents for over 45 children at different times in their home. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Travis, sister Sharon and brother Douglas.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 426 Washington St., Wausau. The Rev. Phil Schneider will officiate. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday.

Steven Pickett

Steven Lynn Pickett, 68, of Wausau died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Benedictine Living Community, Wausau.

He was born on June 29, 1952, in Racine, Wisconsin, son of the late Ray and Betty (Olson) Pickett. He attended the Wausau Area School District, and went on to work for Marathon Electric for many years, retiring in 2014.

Steve was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan, and treasured the times he attended their games. He always looked forward to holidays and other events where he could spend time with family, never missing a family reunion. He enjoyed long drives with his fishing pole, seeking out the best trout streams. He will be remembered fondly by family and friends as a free spirit with a big heart.

Survivors include his brother, Dennis (Dianne) Pickett; two sisters, Lois (Tom Farrar) Pickett, and Peggy Bogen, all of Wausau; nieces and nephews, Kristine (Chris) Bell, Jeremy (Jennifer) Pickett, Kelly Pickett, and Clintt (Diane) Bogan; great nieces and nephews, Bryce (Nicole) and Blake Bell, Jaeger, Jadyn and Jace Pickett, Ariel Bogan, and Devin and Daesea Farrar; great-great nieces, Ellieanna and Aubree Bell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Pickett, nephew, William (Farrar) Pickett, and brother-in-law, Patrick Bogan.

There will be no service held at this time. To leave condolences for his family, please visit helke.com.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff of Benedictine Living Community for keeping his spirits up during his time there over the last month, and for the care and compassion shown to Steve’s family.

Micah Brewer

Micah Andrew Brewer, infant son of Michael and Kimberly Brewer, was born sleeping on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.

“I’m sorry … but your baby is not compatible with life.” Those are words no parent should ever have to hear.

At the end of August we got the devastating news that our precious baby had something called triploidy. A chromosomal problem where he has a whole extra set of chromosomes. Baby’s with triploidy are typically miscarried early on in pregnancy. Our little fighter held on for 30 weeks. Micah Andrew Brewer was born sleeping, and is a beautiful angel in heaven.

In addition to his parents, Micah is survived by his sister, Lakelyn; paternal grandparents, Gary and Bev Brewer, and maternal grandparents, Scott and Denise Kulawinski. Micah is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Tim (Beth) Brewer, Jeff (Marcie Elliott) Brewer, and Kristin (Nick) Dahlke, as well as his two cousins, Aubrey and Maverick.

Micah was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Margaret and Robert Tranel and Doris and Eugene Brewer and maternal great-grandparents, Carol and Wilfred Petznick and Gayle and Chet Kulawinski.

Our little Micah touched many lives and was deeply loved. Until we meet again sweet boy.

There will be no formal services at this time.

Finley Laszewski

Finley Sly Laszewski, infant son of Andrew and Samantha Laszewski, was born sleeping on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 3:37 a.m., weighing 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18 1/4” long at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

We knew for a short time that there were some complications but one can never fully prepare. Trisomy 13 is a rare genetic disorder that we quickly became familiar with. The 13th chromosome has an extra set. Baby’s with trisomy 13 are typically miscarried early on in pregnancy. Our beautiful Finley Sly held on for 36 weeks.

In addition to his parents, Finley is survived by his sister, Alison; paternal grandparents, Clayton Jr. and Linda Laszewski, maternal grandmother, Pamela (Randy Schill) Karl and maternal great grandparents, Richard and Sue Sinette. Finley is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Michael (Shanna) Laszewski, Nathon Laszewski, Jason (Katie) Karl, Jessica (Josh Strigel) Schill and Bradley Schill, as well as his cousins, Sydney, Mila, Keyton, Brianna, Brynlee and Paul.

Finley was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Brian ‘Sly’ Karl; paternal great-grandparents, Clayton Sr. and Evelyn Laszewski and Kenneth Sr. and Dorothy Henry and maternal great-grandparents, Joseph and Verena Karl.

Our little Finley was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. Baby Fin, you will always have a piece of our hearts. We love you!

There will be no formal services at this time.

Ada Siegharter

Ada Ida (Hegewald) Siegharter, 98, of Birnamwood, met her Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings on Evergreen in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Ada was born on July 23, 1922, in the town of Elderon, the daughter of Louis and Minnie (Baumgart) Hegewald. She was the youngest of nine children.

On Oct. 26, 1946, she was united with the love of her life, Joseph Siegharter Jr. He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2014.

Ada worked at the Elderon fire tower prior to marriage. Joe and Ada then farmed together in the town of Norrie after their marriage. Ada liked baking and decorated wedding cakes for many area brides. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards with family and friends, and gardening, especially her flowers. She would occasionally assist her partner when necessary and also loved putting puzzles together. Ada found pleasure in yearly trips to Las Vegas and going to local casinos, while also enjoying the winters in Arizona with her family. Ada was a lifelong member of St Philomena’s Catholic Church in Birnamwood and also belonged to the St Philomena’s Altar Society.

Family “get-togethers” were a favorite, along with spoiling her children and grandchildren; making sure no one ever went hungry. She will always be remembered for helping anyone in need and putting everyone else’s needs before her own.

Ada is survived by four children, Shirley Cihaski and John (Mary Gene Salvesen) Siegharter, both of Birnamwood, Sandy (Bill) Metko of Mattoon and Paula (Dave) Pries of Wausau; grandchildren, Tammy (David) Fischer, Chris (Roberta) Siegharter, Lori (Daniel) Robinson, Cari (Tony) Kramer, Jeremy (Stacey) Metko, Lynn (Dan) Stankowski, Lacie (Tom) Andraschko, Ashley (Jake) Frisch, Jackie Pries, Justin (Amanda) Pries, and Dylan (Lindsey) Pries, and 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Ada was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Minnie Hegewald; husband, Joseph; siblings, Fred, William, Walter, Hubert, Alfred, Irma, Richard, and Viola; son-in-law, Vilas (Max) Cihaski; and granddaughter, Lisa Cihaski. There is quite a family reunion being held.

The family would like to give special thanks to Jodi at Sylvan Crossing and her staff for their love and support the entire time Mom was there.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at noon on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Vicente Llagas presided. Burial was in the parish cemetery. Social distancing was practiced. Visitation was on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

