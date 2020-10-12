Dear editor,

I strongly agree with Dave Svetlik of Kronenwetter for his intelligent, well-supported view on abortion.

As Dave says, “… we must seek legislators who will fight to increase income levels and the minimum wage, who will fight for adequate funding for excellent public education, and who will fight for easy, sensible and affordable access to birth control.”

I believe it should always ultimately be a woman’s choice on what to do with her body.

Barbara Geier of Wausau

