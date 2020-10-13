WAUSAU — TMart Operations I, LLC announced the opening of Wausau’s first Dunkin’ and Baskin- Robbins store this week at 110 W. Bridge Street. An official grand opening celebration with ribbon cutting ceremony, will kick off on Friday, October 16, at 2 p.m. The ribbon-cutting is open to the public with COVID safety measures in place to keep everyone safe. The grand opening will conclude on Saturday, October 17.



“Our staff has been hard at work training and is eager to match the incredible excitement we have heard from Wausau about this store opening.” said Louis Lessor, marketing manager of TMart Operations I, LLC. “We look forward to celebrating with everyone this weekend in a safe manner.”



Dunkin’ is the world’s leading quick service restaurant serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods. Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, serving premium ice cream, frozen desserts and beverages. To find out more information about both brands, visit DunkinBrands.com.



The Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins location on Bridge Street will employ about 35 and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...