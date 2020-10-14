(PRESS RELEASE) WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce invites the public to watch a live online forum to be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 between the candidates for Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly District, Patrick Snyder (R-Incumbent) and Jeff Johnson (D). The election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.



Those interested in viewing the candidate forum should register in advance at tinyurl.com/85thcandforum. The virtual platform will give participants the opportunity to engage in a real-time moderated chat as they watch the forum. The chat feature will also allow participants to pose questions to the candidates that may be used in the forum.



The winner of the election will serve a two-year term.



Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly District includes the City of Schofield, City of Wausau, Town of Bevent, Town of Easton, Town of Elderon, Town of Franzen, Town of Norrie, Town of Reid, Town of Ringle, Town of Wausau, Town of Weston, Village of Elderon, Village of Hatley and Village of Rothschild.



For more information on the debate, please visit tinyurl.com/85thcandforum.

