Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • WANTED: Jesse D. Ferrari, 42, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 15, 2020: Manufacture or deliver Schedule II narcotics
  • Brooke S. BigJohn, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, bail jumping
  • Jacob C. Notto, 19, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Bail jumping
  • Andre D. Williams, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, repeater; resisting or obstructing an officer, repeater
  • Kia C. Bohn, 19, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Bail jumping, possession of THC
  • Laura C. Hendrickson, 36, of Mosinee. Oct. 15, 2020: Misappropriation of identification information to obtain money, fraudulent use of a financial card, forgery
  • Nichole L. Brzezinski, 35, of Wittenberg. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Yeng Xiong, 45, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 15, 2020: Sex registry violation
  • WANTED: Adam E. Pelland, 43, of Spencer. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 15, 2020: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Alex T. Volz, 24, of Schofield. Oct. 9, 2020: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, receiving or concealing stolen property, bail jumping
  • Amber M. Ferguson, 26, of Weston. Oct. 12, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping
  • Amber N. Spatz, 32, of Mosinee. Oct. 12, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver
  • April M. Kegler, 39, of Antigo. Oct. 9, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime
  • WANTED: Bobbie L. Stevenson, 61, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 15, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct
  • Cory T. Hare, 40, of Wausau. Oct. 12, 2020: Criminal damage to property as a domestic abuse repeater, disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater
  • Felecia R. Lablanche, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2020: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Isaiah R. Chibici, 22, of Kronenwetter. Oct. 13, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Joseph A. Davidson-Young, 19, of Waupaca. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 15, 2020: Fleeing an officer, operating while revoked, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Kaylee C. Slozes, 27, of Rothschild. Oct. 14, 2020: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Kelly M. Fowler, 36, of Wausau. Oct. 9, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Krzysztof K. Wygoda, 62, of Rosholt. Oct. 14, 2020: Making terrorist threats
  • Matthew B. Cagle, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 12, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, second or subsequent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater
  • Matthew B. Gerstenlauer, 39, of Spencer. Oct. 9, 2020: Repeated sexual assault of the same child with at least three violations of first degree sexual assault
  • Meng Yang, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 9, 2020: Bail jumping, repeater
  • Moua Moua, 33, of Wausau. Oct. 9, 2020: False imprisonment, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater
  • WANTED: Phillite T. Simmons, 21, of Rib Mountain. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 15, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property
  • Robert C. Lane, 45, of Wausau. Oct. 9, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Ronald W. Mootz, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2020: Fourth offense OWI
  • Ryan W. Graf, 43, of Marshfield. Oct. 9, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs, fleeing an officer, bail jumping
  • Sadi M. Verken, 31, of Appleton. Oct. 12, 2020: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Shawneen M. Hulstrom, 42, of Wausau. Oct. 12, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Tou L. L. Lor, 31, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2020: Hit and run involving injury, bail jumping
  • Vincent T. Coleman, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2020: Bail jumping