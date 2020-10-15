Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

WANTED: Jesse D. Ferrari, 42, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 15, 2020: Manufacture or deliver Schedule II narcotics

Brooke S. BigJohn, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, bail jumping

Jacob C. Notto, 19, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Bail jumping

Andre D. Williams, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, repeater; resisting or obstructing an officer, repeater

Kia C. Bohn, 19, of Wausau. Oct. 15, 2020: Bail jumping, possession of THC

Laura C. Hendrickson, 36, of Mosinee. Oct. 15, 2020: Misappropriation of identification information to obtain money, fraudulent use of a financial card, forgery

Nichole L. Brzezinski, 35, of Wittenberg. Oct. 15, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

WANTED: Yeng Xiong, 45, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 15, 2020: Sex registry violation



WANTED: Adam E. Pelland, 43, of Spencer. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 15, 2020: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Alex T. Volz, 24, of Schofield. Oct. 9, 2020: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, receiving or concealing stolen property, bail jumping

Amber M. Ferguson, 26, of Weston. Oct. 12, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping

Amber N. Spatz, 32, of Mosinee. Oct. 12, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver

April M. Kegler, 39, of Antigo. Oct. 9, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine as party to a crime

WANTED: Bobbie L. Stevenson, 61, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 15, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct

Cory T. Hare, 40, of Wausau. Oct. 12, 2020: Criminal damage to property as a domestic abuse repeater, disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater

Felecia R. Lablanche, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2020: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Isaiah R. Chibici, 22, of Kronenwetter. Oct. 13, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

WANTED: Joseph A. Davidson-Young, 19, of Waupaca. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 15, 2020: Fleeing an officer, operating while revoked, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

Kaylee C. Slozes, 27, of Rothschild. Oct. 14, 2020: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kelly M. Fowler, 36, of Wausau. Oct. 9, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Krzysztof K. Wygoda, 62, of Rosholt. Oct. 14, 2020: Making terrorist threats

Matthew B. Cagle, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 12, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, second or subsequent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater

Matthew B. Gerstenlauer, 39, of Spencer. Oct. 9, 2020: Repeated sexual assault of the same child with at least three violations of first degree sexual assault

Meng Yang, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 9, 2020: Bail jumping, repeater

Moua Moua, 33, of Wausau. Oct. 9, 2020: False imprisonment, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater

WANTED: Phillite T. Simmons, 21, of Rib Mountain. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 15, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property

Robert C. Lane, 45, of Wausau. Oct. 9, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

Ronald W. Mootz, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2020: Fourth offense OWI

Ryan W. Graf, 43, of Marshfield. Oct. 9, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs, fleeing an officer, bail jumping

Sadi M. Verken, 31, of Appleton. Oct. 12, 2020: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Shawneen M. Hulstrom, 42, of Wausau. Oct. 12, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia

Tou L. L. Lor, 31, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2020: Hit and run involving injury, bail jumping

Vincent T. Coleman, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 14, 2020: Bail jumping

