WAUSAU – Aspirus Regional Cancer Center has added a palliative care nurse to its team, Aspirus announced this week.

Marietta Kern

Marietta Kern earned her Master of Science in Nursing – Nurse Practitioner from Concordia University. She is recognized as both an Advanced Oncology Certified Nurse Practitioner and a Family Nurse Practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board.

Kern joins the cancer center with experience in palliative care, and family and internal medicine.

Kern will see patients at the Aspirus Regional Cancer Center, 215 North 28th Ave. in Wausau.

