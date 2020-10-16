Wausau Pilot & Review

Halloween trick or treating will go on despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with hours set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 in Wausau neighborhoods.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, in a news release issued Friday, said the decision doesn’t mean it’s safe or appropriate for every family to participate.

“It also doesn’t mean families should stop following best practices when it comes to COVID-19,” Rosenberg’s release stated. “If you decided to participate in trick or treating this year, make sure you do it safely. “

That means:

Turn off your porch light if you don’t want to participate

Do not participate at all if you are sick

Large gatherings and events are not recommended

Stay in your own neighborhood

Limit contacts

Wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose

Stay six feet apart from others and don’t crowd on porches

No in-person contact is recommended – consider grab and go options like candy or goody bags spaced out on a table

Be respectful of those who are not participating

Health officials caution that the safest Halloween option for all families is to stay home and celebrate in other ways, such as hosting a virtual costume party or contest with family and friends, decorating your yard and watching scary movies together.

Additional guidance can be found here:

Marathon County Health Department’s Halloween Guidance ->https://www.co.marathon.wi.us/Portals/0/Departments/HLD/Documents/covid-halloween-guidance-light-09-24-2020.pdf

•CDC Trick or Treating and Other Halloween Activities Guidelines -> https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html

•DHS COVID-19: Decision Tool for Individuals and Families ->https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm

