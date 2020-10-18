By Shereen Siewert

Fire and rescue crews on Sunday responded to a report of an apparent fire at a west-side apartment complex in Wausau with one person injured.

The report was called in at about 7:15 p.m., summoning crews to the Rocket Apartments, 512 S. Third Ave., Wausau. The complex is the site of the former Marjon Motel.

One person requested treatment for smoke inhalation, according to scanner reports.

Several engines that initially responded to the complex were quickly back in service.

There’s no word on what caused the blaze.

