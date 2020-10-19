Dear editor,

The sign at Marathon Park states that our beloved Marathon County parks are celebrating their 100th anniversary. These stress-relieving, oxygen-giving and soul-refreshing parks need to be celebrated.

I grew up in Indiana but visited Wausau as a child 65 years ago. I remember first visiting Marathon Park and being awe stricken by its statuesque trees and welcoming beauty.

Since that time I’ve moved to Wausau and made it a habit of visiting and sharing our parks with out-of-town guests. The Marathon County parks contain so many personalities – rocky outcrops, meandering streams, athletic fields, varied types of trees, etc. Getting back to nature is good for everyone’s soul whether it’s a picnic, a hike or a water activity.

We love our parks, and they do a good job of loving us in return. May we continue our togetherness for another century.

Happy 100th anniversary, Marathon County parks!

Lucy Harvey of Wausau

