Drunken driving, underage drinking, driving without a license, bail jumping, resisting/obstructing an officer and a search and rescue in Lincoln County Sheriff Department’s log for Oct. 19.

Tomahawk firefighters and a deputy responded Monday evening to a car fire in the town of King. The incident was reported on Sunny Point Road at 5:33 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found the fire had been put out by a fire extinguisher.

A 22-year-old Tomahawk woman was cited Wednesday morning for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a deputy investigated a crash on Tannery Road in the town of Bradley. Tomahawk firefighters were called to the scene after the power lines, which were draped over pine trees, started on fire.

A 26-year-old Merrill man will be referred to the Lincoln County District Attorney on a misdemeanor charge after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia. The Merrill Police Department K9 Eros came to the scene and alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle. A search turned up a pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana.

Deputies responded to a report of underage drinking Wednesday evening at a local establishment in the town of Bradley. They cited two people for underage drinking and will refer two others to court on charges of sale of alcohol without a license and selling intoxicants to minors.

Traffic was restricted on Highway M for several hours in the town of Corning on Thursday after a heavy truck towing a trailer filled with grain rolled over. The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. near South Branch Road. Deputies stood by while the truck and grain were removed from the scene. The road was reopened at 6 p.m. The driver of the truck, a 42-year-old Clintonville man was cited for driving without a license.

A 22-year-old Merrill man was arrested Thursday evening on a charge of bail jumping.

A 29-year-old Appleton man was arrested Friday morning on a warrant charge. The warrant was issued by the Waushara County Sheriff for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A 17-year-old Tomahawk man will be referred to the Lincoln County District Attorney after a deputy located marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

Winter weather returned Friday and Saturday mornings causing issues on the roadways. Deputies responded to several slide offs and crashes, many of which occurred when vehicles were on or were exiting slippery bridges.

A crash in the town of Harrison caused Highway B to be closed for hours. The driver of a pickup was driving around a curve and lost control of the trailer he was pulling. The trailer swung around and entered the ditch, pulling the truck with it. The truck came to rest in the roadway, the trailer stayed attached to the truck and landed in the ditch. The only damage sustained was to the trailer. It took over five hours for Rod’s Towing and Service to remove the vehicle.

A town of Merrill man reported an attempt of fraud last weekend. The man called the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon to report a call from someone posing as an employee of Direct-TV. The caller told the man the company had to reposition their satellites in space and due to the costs would be collecting $199 from each of its customers. The man declined to send the money. A check of the phone number which came from a 608 area code showed numerous fraud references.

A 41-year-old Merrill man was arrested Saturday afternoon after deputies and other law enforcement officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the town of Pine River. When the first deputy arrived on the scene, he found the suspect holding a shotgun. Additional resources were called in from the Merrill Police Department, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The man eventually surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer.

A 27-year-old Two Rivers man was cited Wednesday evening for traveling 100 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 51 north of Highway C. A Madison man was cited on Friday for traveling at 93 mph in the 65 mph zone on Highway 51 at Highway 64.

The Lincoln County 911 center received a call from a male party stating he was lost in the woods somewhere near Tripoli off of Highway T Sunday evening. Deputies responded with the agency drone, and a local helicopter was dispatched to assist in the search. The parties were located uninjured within an hour.

Four people reported striking deer last week and a Brantwood man reported striking a bear on Thursday evening on Highway YY in the town of Somo.

