(PRESS RELEASE) MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will suspend phone ordering of 2020 annual vehicle admission stickers starting Monday, Oct. 26. Online and property-based sales of 2020 annual stickers continue to be available.

With the availability of online annual vehicle admission stickers, a new offering in 2020, and the return of sales at DNR properties, phone sales are decreasing and this change allows staff to focus on other duties.

Beginning Monday, annual vehicle admission stickers for 2020 will be sold online and 2020 annual vehicle admission stickers, state trail passes and daily admission passes will be sold at individual properties via self-registration station, electronic kiosk or drive-up window service where available.

Credit cards, checks and cash will be accepted at drive-up windows, credit cards only at electronic payment kiosks, cash and check payments accepted at self-registration stations. Property offices are still closed to entry and only drive-up windows may be open.

Since April, the DNR has completed 140,000 annual park and trail pass orders and brought in over $3.5 million in revenue from phone orders. Since launching the Your Pass Now online sales site on May 13, the DNR has completed over 257,000 annual vehicle admission stickers orders and brought in over $7.5 million in revenue from online sales.

Visitors must display an annual or daily admission sticker adhered to the vehicle as instructed on the sticker or show proof of purchase upon entrance. If an annual vehicle admission sticker is purchased online but has not yet arrived in the mail, visitors may print off and bring the receipt placed on the driver’s side dashboard so that it can be read through the windshield.

The 2020 annual stickers are valid through Dec. 31, 2020. For visitors looking forward to a new year of adventures in Wisconsin’s state parks, annual stickers for 2021 will go on sale beginning Dec. 1. More information on how to purchase a sticker as well as an FAQ on purchases can be found here.

Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing of 6 feet, refrain from congregating in large groups, travel only within your home communities and follow all existing state park rules and guidelines. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks in situations where social distancing is difficult. Before visiting, please check with individual parks regarding changes to park operations.

For specific information regarding COVID-19 we encourage the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates and to follow DHS on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.

Like this: Like Loading...