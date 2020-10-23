WAUSAU – Since a forced pivot to virtual education in the spring of 2020, Wisconsin schools have adopted a patchwork of responses to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. At 10 a.m. today, Oct. 23, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” takes a look at the ever-changing educational landscape, both statewide and in local districts.

Host Shereen Siewert welcomes Janice Mertes from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and Angela Lloyd, Wausau School District director of pupil services, for a discussion on Wisconsin schools’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

