Wausau Newman Catholic smashes through Port Edwards 47-10

Wausau Newman Catholic dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 47-10 victory over Port Edwards John Edwards at Port Edwards John Edwards High on October 23 in Wisconsin football action. .

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Wausau Newman Catholic’s offense thundered to a 33-7 lead over Port Edwards John Edwards at halftime.

The third quarter gave Wausau Newman Catholic a 47-7 lead over Port Edwards John Edwards and the Cardinals coasted to an easy win.

Mosinee pushes the mute button on Hayward 14-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Mosinee squeeze Hayward 14-0 in a shutout effort in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 23.

Mosinee drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Hurricanes after the first quarter.

Defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and fourth quarters.

Edgar blanks Portage 62-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Edgar stuffed Portage 62-0 to the tune of a shutout on October 23 in Wisconsin football.

Edgar opened a monstrous 41-0 gap over Portage at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters and Edgar left the field with a big win.

Marathon City Marathon tames Abbotsford’s offense 15-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Marathon City Marathon as it controlled Abbotsford’s offense 15-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in a Wisconsin high school football matchup Friday night.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

Marathon City Marathon registered a 9-0 advantage at intermission over Abbotsford.

Marathon City Marathon and Abbotsford were engaged in a small affair at 15-0 as the fourth quarter started and the score remained the same for the rest of the matchup.

Rhinelander claims gritty victory against Stratford 29-27

Rhinelander topped Stratford 29-27 in a tough tilt in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 23.

Stratford showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-0 advantage over Rhinelander as the first quarter ended.

The Hodags’ offense jumped to a 21-15 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Rhinelander remained on top of Stratford through a scoreless third quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Hodags had enough offense to deny the Tigers in the end.

Antigo casts spell on Merrill 20-12

Antigo’s David Copperfield imitation was just good enough to mesmerize Merrill in a 20-12 victory in Wisconsin high school football action on October 23.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Antigo and Merrill locked in a 12-12 stalemate. But Antigo pulled ahead in the fourth to take home the win 20-12.

D.C. Everest falls to Kaukauna in high-stakes matchup

Number 5 D.C. Everest on Friday fell to number 4-ranked Kaukauna after a rugged contest Friday night.

Kaukauna drew first blood in the first quarter, when their defense took control and forced several turnovers, leading 15-0 midway through the first quarter.

Kaukauna scored a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter to bring the score to 18-0 at the half.

The second half was all Ghosts with a strong offensive showing. Kaukauna left Steihm Stadium with a 32-0 win, shutting out the hosting Evergreens.

