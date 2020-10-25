Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

2020 Turkey Trot: Virtual 5K Run and Walk. This year United Way of Marathon County is encouraging all race participants to run individually, or as a small family or friend group and participate on their honor during the two-week session from Nov. 16-Dec. 4. Runners or walkers can upload their race results anytime during this open session. To sign up go to unitedwaymc.org/turkey-trot/ or call Ben at 715-298-5715.

Help Distribute Food in a Safe Way: The Neighbors’ Place. The Neighbors’ Place is seeking volunteers to assist with food distribution. Volunteers are provided with basic safety gear (mask, gloves, etc.). Contact Bettina at 715- 845-1966 or bettina@neighborsplace.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin: Write a Note. Many children are on the waiting list to have a Big Brother or Big Sister. Send a note, a coloring page, or printed fun crossword to the office to be forwarded to a child while they wait. Contact Beth at bethk@bbbsncw.org or 715-848-7207.

The Open Door: Volunteer Office Manager Wanted. As a volunteer, you can help provide organization and efficiency to the mission of helping those transitioning from incarceration. Contact Anne at 715-848-4044 or opendoor319@gmail.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Children’s Outdoor Clothing. Monk Botanical Gardens needs clothing to give to children who are not dressed warmly when they come to field trips. Rain boots, snow boots, new warm socks, mittens, and hats and scarves are appreciated. Contact Darcie at 715-261-6309 or info@monkgardens.org.

Fold Up Garden Wagon. Community Center of Hope can use a wagon to help haul heavy food items. Contact Amy at 715-693-7145 or director@cchope.net.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

