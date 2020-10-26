WAUSAU – The Neighbors’ Place annual soup lunch fundraiser Empty Bowls will take place this year in an updated format because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In place of the traditional in-person gathering, bowls, cookbooks and soup spoons will be for sale at participating local businesses, such as Patina Coffeehouse, Red Clover Market and The Ugly Mug, from Nov. 8 through Nov. 21. In addition, from Nov. 15 through Nov. 21, participating restaurants, such as Red Eye Brewing Co., Sconni’s Alehouse & Eatery, and Tine & Cellar, will split profits from soup sales with The Neighbors’ Place.

A silent auction also will take place from Nov. 8 through Nov. 21, allowing participants to bid on items or donate money for a chance to win a bowl set made by local artist Ron Hay.

Log on to The Neighbors’ Place Facebook page Nov. 21 for special messages from the organization.



Visit neighborsplace.org/events/empty-bowls for more information about this year’s event and the lists of participating businesses and restaurants.

