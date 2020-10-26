WAUSAU – This is the final week for Marathon County residents to pick up a free box of food through the Farmers to Families program starting at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Wausau Salvation Army.

The Farmers to Families food boxes have been distributed on Thursdays in October and include meat, dairy and produce. There are no income requirements or restrictions other than one box per household.

Residents can drive up on Second Avenue from the north and when directed, drive behind The Salvation Army Social Services building at 202 Callon St. to collect the groceries, which are provided by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Officials remind motorists not to block intersections if they arrive early, and to park along Second Avenue.

“People can also supplement that box with free bread and produce, which is a regular service The Salvation Army provides,” said Major Paul Logan, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army. “It’s available daily to those who need it.”

This phase of funding for the food boxes goes through Oct. 31. A subsequent round of funding could be approved by the U.S. legislature.

The Salvation Army bread and produce giveaway is a regular service available Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. via the Callon Street building front door. Masks and gloves are provided and required. There are no income requirements or restrictions on the number of times people can receive bread and produce per week. No advance appointment is necessary. Visit sawausau.org for information or call 715-845-4272.

