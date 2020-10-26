

John L. Durkee, 78, of Wausau passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at home.

He was born to the late Kanter and Enid (Roloff) Durkee in Wausau on Oct. 10, 1942, and grew up in Mosinee. He met his future wife, Suzanne Dey, while attending University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. They were married on April 14, 1962, in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

John excelled in sports, playing basketball, football, and running track in high school. He played softball for many years in his adult life. He enjoyed hunting in South Dakota, fishing in Canada, and camping. He especially enjoyed the family reunions at Lake DuBay.

He was a member of the Wausau Wine Club and was very well-known for his wines. John was involved in his church, Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wausau. He served as an usher, president of the Church Council, and volunteered at the school. John also was a member of the Wausau Noon Optimist Club and was very fond of the members.

Survivors include his wife, Suzanne; three children, Mindy (Gary) Randall, Mike Durkee, and Mitch Durkee; grandchildren, Derek, Hayley (Katy), Travis, Brenden, and Allyson; great-granddaughter, Emeriee; brother, Richard (Bliss) of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and sister, Sally Pecha of Kaukauna, Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Melissa Jean; parents, Kanter and Enid Durkee; and sister, Margo Budnik.

The public visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, beginning at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams St., Wausau. There will be a private family service and burial on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The service will be available for viewing on the website at a later time.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Due to current recommendations masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Maurice “Morrie” A. Normand, 81, Marathon, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born Aug. 3, 1939, in Wausau, son of the late Joseph T. and Lorena (Marquis) Normand. On Feb. 8, 1958, he married Carol Schilling at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death Nov. 21, 2014.

Prior to his retirement, Morrie was a truck driver for Schneider Transport having surpassed over one million miles driving accident free. Among his favorite things to do was woodworking, fishing and driving around town in his yellow Cushman.

Survivors include his children, Anthony “Tony” (Sara Hebbe) Normand, Wausau, Charles (Lori) Normand, Wausau, Paul (Rebecca) Normand, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Maureen (Russell) Anklam, Marathon; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a sister, Ann Marie Kleinschmidt.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael, and siblings, Genevieve Rousseau, Therese Strub, Joseph, Gordon and Norbert Normand.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Entombment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of services at the church, with social distancing and masks required. His grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Norbert J. Normand, 85, of Marathon passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born May 9, 1935, in Wausau, son of the late Joseph and Lorena (Marquis) Normand. On Sept. 12, 1955, he married Ila Vetter. She survives.

He served his country in the United States Marines Corps during the Korean War. For many years, Norbert was a truck driver. Although truck driving wasn’t his only passion, he enjoyed many other hobbies. He spent time tinkering in the garage, snowmobile racing, fishing, cutting and splitting wood, building and fixing things and helping out his neighbors. His favorite by far was snowblowing driveways and tilling other people’s gardens.

Survivors include his loving wife, Ila Normand, Marathon, his children, Norbert (Donna Mae) Normand Jr., Wausau, David Normand, Marathon, Matt (Mary) Normand, Marathon, Jon (Tammy) Normand, Edgar, Beth Writz, Marathon, Renee (Allen) Thomsen, Marathon, Sheri (Troy Slagoski) Howard, Edgar; daughter-in-law, Christine Normand, Marathon; grandchildren, Bradley, Diana, Scott, Ashley, David, Angela, Katelyn, Cassandra, Brittany, Nicholas, Mathew, Nathan, Timothy, Kessa, Jesse, Emma, Tommy, Aimee, Grant and Isabel, great grandchildren, David, Layla, Zane, Olivia, Steven and Oaklee; siblings, Ann Marie Klienschmidt.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Steven, siblings, Genevieve Rousseau, Therese Strub, Joseph and Gordon and Maurice Normand.

The funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Public visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, as well as face masks required by everyone who will attend.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Walter Emil Robert Braatz, 95, of Wausau passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Oct. 22, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19.

Walter was born Jan. 17, 1925, to parents Emil and Elizabeth (Wolter) Braatz Sr.- immigrants from Germany. He married Junice Krohn on April 27, 1949. She preceded him in death in 2010. Walter was a carpenter most of life and was the go-to builder and fix-it man for family and friends, whistling while he worked.

Walter is survived by his children: Diane Scherer (Michael), Robert Braatz (Heidi), and a special daughter-in-law: Jean Timken (Mark); grandchildren: Andrew Davies, Dana Reyes (Adam), Aimee Nelson (Chad), Nik Braatz (Katie), Ben Simmerman (Rachel), Ryan Braatz (Kaitlyn); six great-grandchildren; sister: Erna Prosser; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A public visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St.. Masks and social distancing will be observed. A private service will take place. A public graveside service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Stettin Christian Cemetery, North 120th Avenue, Wausau. Pastor Walter Davidson will officiate.

Randall “Randy” Sullivan, born in Wausau, Wisconsin, on Nov. 12, 2004, unexpectedly left our world to be in a better place on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

He was a loving kid who could make anyone’s day by just being in the same room. He loved making people laugh and smile. He loved everything that was involved with the outdoors, everything from fishing, shooting guns, biking and skateboarding. He was involved with Boy Scouts Pack No. 438. He just started an interest in working on cars. He also was an avid music listener, as well as being around his dog Buddy. He also loved hanging out with all of his friends even if it was just sitting around listening to music.

He is survived by many family members including but not limited to grandparents: Robin Stamper, Jim and Lynn Sullivan. Mom: Gayle Schmidt (Jazmen Heuvelmans), Dad: Brendt Sullivan. Stepdad: Jesse Schmidt. Siblings: Tori, Peyton, and Colton. Stepsiblings: Kendra, Kayden and Sylvia. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a giant group of friends. He is preceded in death by his Grandpa Terry Krueger and Great Uncle Todd Krueger.

Services will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Mosinee on Highway 51. Public Visitation for friends and acquaintances will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Donations can be sent directly to the funeral home in honor of Randy, to his mom and stepmom or to the gofundme page we set up (https://gf.me/u/y55wtj). Any and all help is appreciated due to this being so unexpected at a young age.

Vincent T. Laduron, 29, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 22, 2020. Vincent was born on Aug. 10, 1991, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to the parents of Gerard Laduron Jr. and Lenette Quintana.

Vincent attended Wausau West High School. He worked construction since he was 15. Vince enjoyed making people laugh. He was very outgoing. He had a heart of gold. Vince loved to spend time with his family, he enjoyed fishing and music. But most of all he loved spending time with his son. Wrestling and playing video games with him, little Vinny was the light of his life, his pride and joy.

Vincent is survived by his father, Gerard Laduron Jr., mother, Lenette (Quintana) Notz and Mark Notz (stepfather ), son Vincent Carl Laduron, sisters Felicia and Carlisa Notz, grandparents Carl and Vivian Parker, grandfather Leonard Quintana Sr., grandmother Judith Maneckie Laduron, grandfather Rodger Notz, Godparents Angelina Farrar and Carl Parker. He also is survived by his three nieces Sophia, Thyia, Na’Ryiah and his Goddaughters Na’Ryiah Nelson and Autumn Farrar. Vincent had lots of aunts and uncles Leonard Quintana Jr., Anthony Quintana, Christopher and Angelina Farrar, Jeff Laduron, Sue Laduron, Debra Smith, Laura Anderson, Janina Quintana, Terry Jagger, Micheal Notz. He also had many cousins Ashley, Kyle, Dillion, Tiffany, Brittany, Autumn, Christopher Jr., Tony, Amanda, Michelle, Jennifer, Alexis, Mike, Tim, Matt, Whitney and Greg.

Vincent is preceded in death by his grandfather Gerard Laduron Sr., great grandfather Charles Bazata, great grandmother Vivian Eilers, cousin Jessica Smith, cousin Kristian Heart Fisher.

Services will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, with visitation at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m.COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at church, so please wear your mask and respect social distancing.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Ruth A. Draeger, 79, of Mosinee died on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Ruth was born on Nov. 20, 1940, in Birnamwood, the daughter of Erick and Dorothy (Zimmerman) Jaeck.

On Aug. 29, 1964, Ruth was united in marriage to Donald Draeger at Trinity Lutheran Church, Birnamwood.

Ruth was employed by Hatley Veneer, as well as Employer’s Insurance for some time. She then provided home day care for many area children for over 30 years.

Ruth enjoyed polka dancing, knitting and was known as a great baker and cook. Both Ruth and Donald enjoyed traveling together, visiting many countries and several parts of the United States.

Survivors include her husband, Donald; three children, Barbara (Raymond Lundquist) Draeger of Weston, Karen Draeger of Chandler, Arizona, and Lora (David) Zebro of Mosinee; two grandchildren, Alex (Meredith) Zebro and Erin Zebro; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Zebro; siblings, Dale (Andrea) Jaeck of Mission, Texas, Robert (Darlene) Jaeck of Weston and Randy Jaeck of Wausau; brothers-in-law, Richard Stroik of Hatley, Gary (Barbara) Draeger of Hatley and Alan (Judy) Draeger of Wausau and many other relatives and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Carol Stroik.

A public visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. A private family funeral service will be held at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Rothschild.

Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Sally A. Johnson, 84, of Wittenberg, died on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.

Sally was born on May 17, 1936, in Mattoon, the daughter of Marion ‘MP’ and Elizabeth (Swan) White.

Sally met the man of her dreams at a dance doing the circle two-step. He then asked her to dance to “The Blueskirt Waltz” and that was it – it was love at first sight.

On May 14, 1955, Sally was united in marriage to Harold “Bill” Johnson at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wittenberg. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2006. Even though his Alzheimer’s was quite advanced, at their 50th wedding anniversary, Bill took her in his arms and danced to that waltz. We are sure they are dancing it once again.

Sally loved with her whole heart – her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. She treated anyone she met like family. She loved life.

Sally worked hard her whole life raising four little girls and working side-by-side with Bill. Sally proudly worked for Nueske Meats for over 30 years. She started at the original plant, the new store, and to her delight, worked at the antique store until her retirement.

Sally loved to bake. Her house always smelled wonderful and the freezer was always full of molasses, chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies. She loved to sew and found that sewing clothes for her little girl’s was both rewarding and relaxing.

Sally is survived by her children, Betsy (Darrell) Juedes of Tomahawk, Patti Teske of Wittenberg, Connie (Carl) Kakes of Antigo and Jan (Mark) Wormuth of Wittenberg; 13 grandchildren, Casey (Lisa) Hersant, Elizabeth Hersant, Andra (Alberto Casas) Teske, Brett (Becca) Teske, Jerry Buck, Erin (Dan) Wick, Sam (Bobbi) Wilson, Katie (Benny) Rickun, Paul Kakes, Kailey Alfhiem, Katie Wormuth, Karlyn (Skyler Rindt) Wormuth and Kendal Wormuth; 13 great grandchildren, Philip and Brieanne Wick, Isla and Ivan Hersant, Adaline, Evelyn and Levi Juedes, Bailey Bruce, Owen Teske, Zander Buck, Jack Rickun, Addison Griffin and Lennon Rindt; siblings, Sandy (Dale) Goeman and Richard (Mary Lu) White, both of Antigo and sisters-in-law, Pat White of Antigo and Dorothy White of Clover Leaf Lake, as well as many other relatives and friends and her loyal companion, Lulu.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bill; a daughter, Larae; a son, Edward; two brothers, Karl and Dale and a son-in-law, Michael Hersant.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Sharon Fox Bogen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Wittenberg and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Social distancing will be practiced and we ask that you please adhere to the state of Wisconsin mandate and wear your mask.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at www.schmidtschulta.com.

Beverly R. Onesti, 83, of Wittenberg died on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Beverly was born on July 19, 1937, in Wausau, the daughter of Arthur and Selma (Beese) Kittel.

On Jan. 5, 1957, Beverly was united in marriage to Frank D. Onesti Jr. at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Birnamwood. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2007.

The couple farmed in the town of Almon for 30 years and ran the Onesti Bar & Grill in Bowler for 10 ½ years.

Beverly loved to go fishing and was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan. She enjoyed playing bingo and card/board games with her family. Beverly loved to crochet and made many baby sweaters, blankets and doilies. She also sewed many quilts in her lifetime, as well as clothes and beautiful wedding dresses for her daughters. She liked to garden in her younger years and she could always be found baking something delicious for her family. She enjoyed bowling and watching the birds from her kitchen and the deer eating from her apple trees. And we can’t forget how she loved her beloved dog, Rocky.

Beverly is survived by nine children, Susan (Peter) Thiex of Wittenberg, Allen (Lisa) Onesti of Mattoon, Karen (Bruce) Tomlinson of Wittenberg, Teresa (Jacob) Daruthayan of Shawano, Daniel (Denise) Onesti of Wittenberg, Patricia (Philip) Kowalski of Milwaukee, Sarah (Paul) Kickhaver of Beloit, Brenda (Michael) Rondeau of Wittenberg and Holly (Tony) Wudstrack of Tigerton; 29 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; four siblings, Marilyn Bauman, Lois Tetzlaff, Gerald (Dorothy) Kittel and Carol Oehlke, all of Wausau; in-laws, Linda Kittel, Mona Michling, Florence Onesti, Donald (Caryl) Onesti, Jerry (Shirley) Onesti, Ronald (Patricia) Onesti, Raymond (Sue) Onesti, Joseph Onesti and Lois (Edward) Meverden and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Jr.; brothers, Robert in infancy, Thomas Kittel and Reginald Kittel; grandparents, William & Meta (Beckman) Beese and Charles & Anna (Stolze) Kittel; two nephews, Gordon Bauman and Michael Tetzlaff; in-laws, Wilbur Bauman, James Tetzlaff, Carl Onesti, Chuck Oehlke and Rose Onesti in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at St. Joseph Holy Family Catholic Church, Phlox. Fr. Edmundo Siguenza will preside. Burial will be in the Town of Almon Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Social distancing will be practiced and we ask that you please adhere to the state of Wisconsin mandate and wear your mask.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

