Dear editor,

As all of you are aware, this coming holiday season is shaping up to be like none in recent memory. The COVID pandemic has taxed every aspect of our society. Unfortunately, The Salvation Hope Center in Stevens Point has also been impacted. The need for the services provided by The Salvation Army are at an all-time high, and the uncertainty the pandemic has brought has placed serious hardship on the resources needed to serve those most in need.

This year, The Salvation Army needs your help more than ever. If you have rung bells in the past, please do so again this year. And, if not, please consider starting a new family tradition. We will follow CDC guidelines as we ring, wear masks and limit the number of ringers at each location.

We have bell ringing locations throughout the metro area available now through Dec. 24. Volunteers can sign up online at RegisterToRing.com or call 715-341-2437. You can also “Like” The Salvation Army Stevens Point on Facebook.

Ringing bells teaches your children the true meaning of Christmas through helping others! And this year, we need to share our good fortune with those less fortunate more than ever!

Craig Shuler, Stevens Point, Salvation Army Hope Center

