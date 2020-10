WAUSAU – A Veterans Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Service Office, 212 River Drive in Wausau.

This contactless, drive-up event will offer veterans free products, including an American flag mask, hand sanitizer, eyeglass cleaning/repair kits, pins, a stress ball, toothbrush/paste and brochures about programs and services available to veterans.

Call 715-261-1141 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...