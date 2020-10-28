WAUSAU – Marathon County Veterans Service Officer Jill Geoffroy spoke at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 meeting Oct. 21 at Bunkers. Geoffroy, who joined the Marathon County team as the veterans service officer on March 23, hopes to improve the quality of life for all veterans and their families.

Geoffroy recalled her long military career in the U.S. Army and her retirement at the rank of Major in 2013, as well as her extensive 22-year career as a Wisconsin employee working for the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Transportation.

Geoffroy will help connect veterans with the support and services for which they are eligible to receive. Her office is at 212 River Drive, Suite 1, in Wausau. She can be reached at jill.geoffroy@marathon,wi.us or 715-261-11421.

For more information about the Wausau American Legion Post 10, visit WausauPost10.com or call 715-581-5210.

Like this: Like Loading...