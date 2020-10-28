By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Muskego (9) 5-0 90 1 2. Franklin – 4-0 79 2 3. Menomonee Falls – 5-0 74 3 4. Marquette University – 3-0 58 5 5. Whitefish Bay – 4-0 56 4 6. Kaukauna – 4-0 36 NR 7. Burlington – 4-0 34 9 8. Kenosha Bradford – 3-1 19 NR 9. Schofield D.C. Everest – 4-1 16 6 10. Mukwonago – 3-2 8 8

Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 6. Hartland Arrowhead 5. Union Grove 4. West De Pere 3. Hudson 2. Baraboo 2. Cedarburg 1. Germantown 1. Menomonie 1.

Medium Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Lake Country Lutheran (8) 5-0 87 1 2. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (1) 4-1 75 3 3. Wrightstown – 5-0 72 5 4. Amherst – 5-0 57 6 5. Appleton Xavier – 4-1 52 2 6. Lakeside Lutheran – 4-0 42 7 7. Medford – 5-0 40 8 8. Freedom – 4-1 28 4 9. Grafton – 3-1 19 10 10. Greendale Martin Luther – 4-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 4. Marshall 4. Two Rivers 3. Rhinelander 2. Stratford 1. Little Chute 1.

Small Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Edgar (8) 5-0 89 1 2. Eau Claire Regis (1) 5-0 80 2 3. Oshkosh Lourdes – 5-0 70 3 4. Mineral Point – 3-0 61 4 5. Iola-Scandinavia – 5-0 54 T5 6. Cumberland – 5-0 47 T5 7. Colby – 4-0 31 7 8. Racine Lutheran – 4-1 26 8 9. Reedsville – 5-0 23 9 10. Hilbert – 4-1 10 10

Others receiving votes: Durand 3. Highland 1.

