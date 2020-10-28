Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Muskego
|(9)
|5-0
|90
|1
|2. Franklin
|–
|4-0
|79
|2
|3. Menomonee Falls
|–
|5-0
|74
|3
|4. Marquette University
|–
|3-0
|58
|5
|5. Whitefish Bay
|–
|4-0
|56
|4
|6. Kaukauna
|–
|4-0
|36
|NR
|7. Burlington
|–
|4-0
|34
|9
|8. Kenosha Bradford
|–
|3-1
|19
|NR
|9. Schofield D.C. Everest
|–
|4-1
|16
|6
|10. Mukwonago
|–
|3-2
|8
|8
Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 6. Hartland Arrowhead 5. Union Grove 4. West De Pere 3. Hudson 2. Baraboo 2. Cedarburg 1. Germantown 1. Menomonie 1.
Medium Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lake Country Lutheran
|(8)
|5-0
|87
|1
|2. Waukesha Catholic Memorial
|(1)
|4-1
|75
|3
|3. Wrightstown
|–
|5-0
|72
|5
|4. Amherst
|–
|5-0
|57
|6
|5. Appleton Xavier
|–
|4-1
|52
|2
|6. Lakeside Lutheran
|–
|4-0
|42
|7
|7. Medford
|–
|5-0
|40
|8
|8. Freedom
|–
|4-1
|28
|4
|9. Grafton
|–
|3-1
|19
|10
|10. Greendale Martin Luther
|–
|4-1
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 4. Marshall 4. Two Rivers 3. Rhinelander 2. Stratford 1. Little Chute 1.
Small Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Edgar
|(8)
|5-0
|89
|1
|2. Eau Claire Regis
|(1)
|5-0
|80
|2
|3. Oshkosh Lourdes
|–
|5-0
|70
|3
|4. Mineral Point
|–
|3-0
|61
|4
|5. Iola-Scandinavia
|–
|5-0
|54
|T5
|6. Cumberland
|–
|5-0
|47
|T5
|7. Colby
|–
|4-0
|31
|7
|8. Racine Lutheran
|–
|4-1
|26
|8
|9. Reedsville
|–
|5-0
|23
|9
|10. Hilbert
|–
|4-1
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Durand 3. Highland 1.