By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Muskego(9)5-0901
2. Franklin4-0792
3. Menomonee Falls5-0743
4. Marquette University3-0585
5. Whitefish Bay4-0564
6. Kaukauna4-036NR
7. Burlington4-0349
8. Kenosha Bradford3-119NR
9. Schofield D.C. Everest4-1166
10. Mukwonago3-288

Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 6. Hartland Arrowhead 5. Union Grove 4. West De Pere 3. Hudson 2. Baraboo 2. Cedarburg 1. Germantown 1. Menomonie 1.

Medium Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Lake Country Lutheran(8)5-0871
2. Waukesha Catholic Memorial(1)4-1753
3. Wrightstown5-0725
4. Amherst5-0576
5. Appleton Xavier4-1522
6. Lakeside Lutheran4-0427
7. Medford5-0408
8. Freedom4-1284
9. Grafton3-11910
10. Greendale Martin Luther4-18NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 4. Marshall 4. Two Rivers 3. Rhinelander 2. Stratford 1. Little Chute 1.

Small Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Edgar(8)5-0891
2. Eau Claire Regis(1)5-0802
3. Oshkosh Lourdes5-0703
4. Mineral Point3-0614
5. Iola-Scandinavia5-054T5
6. Cumberland5-047T5
7. Colby4-0317
8. Racine Lutheran4-1268
9. Reedsville5-0239
10. Hilbert4-11010

Others receiving votes: Durand 3. Highland 1.