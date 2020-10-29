By Shereen Siewert

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a horse was struck by an arrow while being ridden on a state forest trail.

Officials were called at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 after a rider along a trail in the southern unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest discovered the horse had an arrow lodged in a leg, just above the hoof. The incident happened south of Palmyra in Jefferson County near Viele Lane, officials said.

The rider was not injured.

DNR wardens, along with investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Palmyra Police Department responded to the scene. The DNR is leading the ongoing investigation.

Lt. John Sinclair of the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement asks anyone with any information, no matter how small it may seem, to please call the DNR Violation Hotline 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.

Like this: Like Loading...