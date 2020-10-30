Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor,

I’m Tricia Zunker, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District. While I’m running as a Democrat, I’m going to work hard and represent everyone in this district.

I was born and raised in Wausau. I grew up in a strong union household and my mom is a USW Local 2-224 member to this day. My grandpa was a dairy farmer in the Town of Easton. I come from humble beginnings and I know what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck.

I am a first generation college graduate with a degree from UW-Madison, then I went to law school. I practiced law for a number of years and now serve as a judge for my tribe, Ho-Chunk Nation, on the Ho-Chunk Supreme Court.

I teach law and ethics classes at three online institutions and I’m school board president for the Wausau School District. I’m also a solo parent to an amazing ten year old son.

I’m running for this seat because I will make a difference here for people in Wisconsin, so that you have a real representative to make sure you have affordable health care, economic security, protected Social Security, rural broadband and a clean environment.

For too long, our community has been dealing with an avoidable global health pandemic and a painful economic recession. Our workers, our small businesses and our family farmers need real support. Many have lost jobs, hours, pay, health care, or the small business they started, through no fault of their own. But even after we make it out of this pandemic, there are a number of things we need to focus on, including:

Expand on the Affordable Care Act, making sure everyone has health coverage that is high quality, accessible and affordable.

Ensure that people with pre-existing conditions stay protected. If the ACA is overturned, people with pre-existing conditions can be discriminated against, resulting in either total loss of health coverage or coverage at significantly inflated costs.

Take on Big Pharma and drastically lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Invest in infrastructure here in Wisconsin with new roads, bridges, regional transportation and expanded rural broadband access.

Bring good jobs here with higher wages, invest in American materials and preserve environmental protections and labor standards.

Protect our environment.

Support our veterans and military families.

Protect your hard-earned Social Security.

Invest in our future, which is our children, and their education.

End the big money dominance in politics and elect representatives who are accountable to the people, not the corporate interests or big money donors, through serious campaign finance reform.

Support our law enforcement for the critical work they do keeping our communities safe and secure; I support increased federal funding for law enforcement.

One thing I hear every day on calls with voters is how tired people are – tired of attacks, division and gridlock. I am, too. That’s one reason I got in this race – I’m effective at working with people from across the political spectrum through respectful communication, listening and going to the facts and data as a source of decision-making. I’m committed to working across the aisle to deliver bipartisan results that make life better here. I’ve been a hard worker my whole life and it means something to me to come back to you and say: “I delivered, like I promised you I would.”

I won’t waste time or taxpayer money in Washington proposing bills that are unnecessary or don’t go anywhere. I’ll work on legislation that actually makes a concrete difference in your life. And my votes will represent you, your values and your needs.

I’m going to work hard for you, whether you vote for me or not. I’ll restore the amazing constituency services we had under Congressman Dave Obey so you get the answers and the help that you deserve. I’ll deliver results so that you have health care, lowered prescription drug costs, protected Social Security, rural broadband and a clean environment.

It has been an incredible honor to run to represent you in Congress. I humbly request your vote on November 3.



To learn more, please visit: https://triciaforwisconsin.com/

In service,

Tricia Zunker

