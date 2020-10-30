By Wausau Pilot & Review staff

Halloween feels a little different this year, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has many people questioning whether participating is truly safe. In 35 states, public officials are re imagining Halloween or even canceling events altogether.

But there are plenty of opportunities for traditional trick-or-treating in the Wausau area this week and health officials say there are some things that can minimize risk.

Trick-or-treaters are urged to avoid going in groups and should stick with their own household members. Face coverings are recommended, and children who are going door-to-door should avoid crowding on porches. Be sure to respect people who are choosing not to participating. In other words, if there’s no light on at a home, don’t go knocking.

People who choose to pass out candy can avoid in-person contact by placing a bowl of goodies at the door.

Here are the official hours for trick-or-treating this year in the Wausau area on Saturday, Oct. 31:

Abbotsford — 4 to 7 p.m.

Athens — 3 to 5 p.m.

Edgar — 3 to 5 p.m.

Kronenwetter — 4 to 7 p.m.

Marathon — 4 to 7 p.m

Marshfield — 4 to 7 p.m..

Merrill — 4 to 7 p.m.

Mosinee — 4 to 7 p.m.

Rib Mountain — 4 to 7 p.m.

Rothschild — 4 to 7 p.m.

Schofield — 4 to 7 p.m.

Stevens Point — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stratford — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wausau — 4 to 7 p.m.

Weston — 4 to 7 p.m.

Wittenberg — 4 to 6 p.m.

