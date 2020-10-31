PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 28, Athens 22
Ashland 21, Antigo 8
Bonduel 41, Northland Pines 7
Fox Valley Lutheran 40, Denmark 14
Hudson 33, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 14
Iola-Scandinavia 46, Loyal 8
Lakeside Lutheran 35, Portage 6
Mauston 36, Adams-Friendship 14
Mondovi 42, Neillsville/Granton 12
Mosinee 47, Merrill 0
Mukwonago 27, D.C. Everest 7
New London 28, Seymour 7
New Richmond 31, Baldwin-Woodville 7
Oconto 30, Peshtigo 12
Onalaska 46, Aquinas 6
Pacelli 55, Assumption 22
Rhinelander 42, Hayward 6
Rosholt 42, Wild Rose 0
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 32, Weyauwega-Fremont 21
Stanley-Boyd 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Tomahawk 26, Crandon 12
West De Pere 61, Waupaca 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Almond-Bancroft vs. Pittsville, ccd.
Augusta vs. Independence/Gilmanton, ccd.
Barron vs. Northwestern, ccd.
Berlin vs. Omro, ccd.
Cambria-Friesland vs. Lourdes Academy, ccd.
Clear Lake vs. Colfax, ccd.
De Soto vs. Boscobel, ccd.
Dodgeville vs. Platteville, ccd.
Edgar vs. Colby, ccd.
Flambeau vs. Grantsburg, ccd.
Freedom vs. Marinette, ccd.
Horicon/Hustisford vs. Marshall, ccd.
Ithaca vs. Potosi/Cassville, ccd.
Johnson Creek vs. St. John’s NW Military Academy, ccd.
Ladysmith vs. Hurley, ccd.
Lake Country Lutheran vs. Racine St. Catherine’s, ccd.
Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Ozaukee, ccd.
Marathon vs. Thorp, ccd.
Medford Area vs. Lakeland, ccd.
Menasha vs. Shawano, ccd.
Menomonie vs. Notre Dame, ccd.
Nekoosa vs. Manawa, ccd.
New Berlin West vs. Catholic Memorial, ccd.
Oconto Falls vs. Crivitz, ccd.
Pecatonica/Argyle vs. Iowa-Grant, ccd.
Port Washington vs. Germantown, ccd.
Random Lake vs. Oostburg, ccd.
Regis vs. Fall Creek, ccd.
River Valley vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, ccd.
Shiocton vs. Stratford, ccd.
Shoreland Lutheran vs. Dominican, ccd.
University School of Milwaukee vs. Martin Luther, ccd.
Waukesha South vs. Mukwonago, ccd.
Whitehall vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ccd.
Wilmot Union vs. Waterford, ccd.
Wisconsin Dells vs. Watertown Luther Prep, ccd.
Wisconsin Lutheran vs. Hamilton, ccd.
Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. Amherst, ccd.
