PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford 28, Athens 22

Ashland 21, Antigo 8

Bonduel 41, Northland Pines 7

Fox Valley Lutheran 40, Denmark 14

Hudson 33, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 14

Iola-Scandinavia 46, Loyal 8

Lakeside Lutheran 35, Portage 6

Mauston 36, Adams-Friendship 14

Mondovi 42, Neillsville/Granton 12

Mosinee 47, Merrill 0

Mukwonago 27, D.C. Everest 7

New London 28, Seymour 7

New Richmond 31, Baldwin-Woodville 7

Oconto 30, Peshtigo 12

Onalaska 46, Aquinas 6

Pacelli 55, Assumption 22

Rhinelander 42, Hayward 6

Rosholt 42, Wild Rose 0

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 32, Weyauwega-Fremont 21

Stanley-Boyd 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Tomahawk 26, Crandon 12

West De Pere 61, Waupaca 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Almond-Bancroft vs. Pittsville, ccd.

Augusta vs. Independence/Gilmanton, ccd.

Barron vs. Northwestern, ccd.

Berlin vs. Omro, ccd.

Cambria-Friesland vs. Lourdes Academy, ccd.

Clear Lake vs. Colfax, ccd.

De Soto vs. Boscobel, ccd.

Dodgeville vs. Platteville, ccd.

Edgar vs. Colby, ccd.

Flambeau vs. Grantsburg, ccd.

Freedom vs. Marinette, ccd.

Horicon/Hustisford vs. Marshall, ccd.

Ithaca vs. Potosi/Cassville, ccd.

Johnson Creek vs. St. John’s NW Military Academy, ccd.

Ladysmith vs. Hurley, ccd.

Lake Country Lutheran vs. Racine St. Catherine’s, ccd.

Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Ozaukee, ccd.

Marathon vs. Thorp, ccd.

Medford Area vs. Lakeland, ccd.

Menasha vs. Shawano, ccd.

Menomonie vs. Notre Dame, ccd.

Nekoosa vs. Manawa, ccd.

New Berlin West vs. Catholic Memorial, ccd.

Oconto Falls vs. Crivitz, ccd.

Pecatonica/Argyle vs. Iowa-Grant, ccd.

Port Washington vs. Germantown, ccd.

Random Lake vs. Oostburg, ccd.

Regis vs. Fall Creek, ccd.

River Valley vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, ccd.

Shiocton vs. Stratford, ccd.

Shoreland Lutheran vs. Dominican, ccd.

University School of Milwaukee vs. Martin Luther, ccd.

Waukesha South vs. Mukwonago, ccd.

Whitehall vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ccd.

Wilmot Union vs. Waterford, ccd.

Wisconsin Dells vs. Watertown Luther Prep, ccd.

Wisconsin Lutheran vs. Hamilton, ccd.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. Amherst, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/