Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Age 55+ and Want to be a Volunteer? RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) can find the right volunteer position for you! One-on-one consultations, newsletter, virtual classes and more awaits you! Contact Susan at 715-298-5721 or skrolow@unitedwaymc.org.

Faith in Action: Gifts of Hope. Make homemade Christmas cards for senior care-receivers. Drop off cards at 630 Adams St., Wausau, by Thursday, Nov. 19. Contact Faith in Action at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Marathon County Literacy Council. Help Santa respond to children’s letters in December by using a sample template. Contact 715-679-6170 or email mclitofwausau@gmail.com.

GiGi’s Playhouse Wausau: Committee Members, Program Leads, and More! Gigi’s At Home is happening virtually now. Now and when the physical doors open again, there are volunteer needs. Contact Erica at 715-370-6652 or eerdman@gigisplayhouse.org.

More In-Person, Remote and Virtual Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Adopt a Resident. North Central Health Care and Mount View Care Center will provide you with suggested holiday gifts for residents who have indicated a specific need or want. This may be all they receive at gift-giving time. Call Volunteer Services at 715-848-4450 or email volunteer@norcen.org.

Winter Needs. Community Center of Hope is looking for the following: shovel, tarp, ice salt in shaker container, and new hats and mittens for guests. Contact Amy at 715-693-7145 or director@cchope.net.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

