WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College is now helping learners prepare for their General Education Development tests through Zoom workshops, NTC announced today.

Many employers today require that employees have at least a high school diploma or the equivalent. Adult Education at NTC offers a self-paced, friendly environment to earn a GED. Workshops are free and learners can apply for grants to cover the cost of the GED test.

Those who are interested in completing their GED can contact the campus nearest them to learn more about their options, including using Zoom at home or at a NTC campus. Registration is required before completing a workshop.

Wausau campus: Kathy Krause at 715-803-1746

Phillips campus: Kay Hennes at 715-348-7510

Antigo and Wittenberg campuses: Wendy Storlie at 715-348-7737

Medford and Spencer campuses: Kellie Bales at 715-348-7170

