By Shereen Siewert

A 49-year-old Merrill woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash last week, according to a report sent Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital after the town of Scott crash.

The driver of a second vehicle, a 51-year-old Merrill man, allegedly pulled out from a stop sign and into the path of the woman’s vehicle.

Police have not released any additional details about the time or location of the crash and have not specified the severity of the woman’s injuries.

Wausau Pilot & Review will update this story when more details are available.

