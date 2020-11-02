ROTHSCHILD – Marsha Otto and Marla Berg of Marathon City presented a Quilt of Valor to U.S. Army veteran Joe Kelbley at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting on Oct. 21.

Kelbley served in Vietnam, France and Germany between 1963 and 1966. He has belonged to various veterans groups, including the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee, American Legion Post 492, Knights of Columbus and Lions Club. For the last decade he has helped plan and raise money for the Rothschild’s Veterans Memorial Park, including the Fallen Soldier’s Memorial and Gold Star Mother’s Memorial.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a nonprofit group of quilters from across the U.S. whose mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with a Quilt of Valor in hopes of offering them comfort.

The Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meets ever Wednesday at Denny’s in Rothschild from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All veterans of any age or era are welcome.

For more information about the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group, contact Mike Heilmann at mikeheil123@gmail.com or 715-846-0166.

