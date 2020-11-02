

William Cerny Sr.

William Cerny Sr.

William V. Cerny Sr., 89, Wausau, died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Bill was born Feb. 24, 1931, in Racine, Wisconsin, to the late Rudolph and Anna (Nouza) Cerny. He was a graduate of Horlick High School in Racine and received a Bachelor’s Degree from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin. Following his education, he served proudly in the U.S. Army. Bill’s first career was in management in the paper industry working at Kimberley Clark in Neenah and at Wausau Papers. In 1972, Bill married JoAnne Hoskin, creating a blended family of his four children and her three children. At this time, he embarked on a second career in education, teaching middle school and coaching at Horace Mann and John Muir middle schools in Wausau. He also earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Bill was a soft spoken, generous, patient and compassionate man. He was an athlete throughout his life, including playing multiple sports in both high school and college. He had a passion for sports whether participating or observing. For many years he regularly played basketball and he was a runner; most recently, he walked daily and played golf until shortly before his death. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their various sporting activities and fishing with his kids and grandkids. He was an avid story teller with a prodigious memory for detail. Bill was also interested in social justice issues and was active in his community where he served as school board president and was a member of various organizations including the Lion’s Club and Sons of Norway. He volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, prepared income taxes for low income and elderly people, and was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was also a lifetime member of Phi Alpha Theta, maintaining his support of the fraternity and relationships with several fraternity brothers. Bill was very proud of his Czech heritage, learning to read and write the language and staying close to his relatives in the Czech Republic. He and JoAnne travelled extensively, spent time with their retired teachers’ groups and, being life-long learners, they audited classes at the university until a year ago. Bill’s mantra “everything in moderation” applied to many things, just not his life-long love of learning. Bill will be greatly missed as a loving father, a good friend, a community leader and an example of the best in humanity.

Bill is survived by his wife, JoAnne; his children, Stafford (Linda) Cerny of Wausau and Laura (James Lalor) Cerny of Ankeny, IA; JoAnne’s children, Christopher Hoskin of Carlsbad, CA, Mark (Jean) Hoskin of Houghton, MI and Kathryn Nunez of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Carmen (Dan) Eversdyk, David (Sarah) Cerny, Steven (Cassandra) Cerny, Brian (Abigail) Lalor, Michael Lalor, Jessica Bloom, Rachel (David) Griffin, Brianna (Tristian) Cerny-Grondin, Marcus Nunez and Michael Nunez; 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Vera (Kenneth) Ludwigsen and extended family and friends including many in the Czech Republic. He is preceded in death by his sons, William V. Cerny II and Collier A. Cerny and his infant brother, Rudy Cerny. Na shledanou. (Till we meet again.) Odpo?ívej v pokoji. (Rest in peace.)

Due to COVID-19, a service for Bill will take place at a later date. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. You may sign the family guestbook and share your memories of Bill at brainardfuneral.com.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Aspirus for the care and compassion shown to Bill and his family under the extreme conditions produced by the pandemic.

Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams St., Wausau, WI 54403, or to Habitat for Humanity, 1810 Schofield Ave., Weston, WI 54476.

Harold Bye

Harold Bye

On Oct. 28, 2020, at the age of 98, Harold James Bye was called home to eternal life into the arms of Jesus Christ his Savior.

Harold was born to Charles O. and Doris (Knox) Bye at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, on Oct. 20, 1922. His father’s employment for Standard Oil resulted in frequent moves, including Gladstone, Michigan, and Menominee, Michigan. Eventually, they moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, where he gradudated from Wausau High.

Harold was employed by Wausau Iron Works before he enlisted in the United States Army Air Force in September of 1943.

He was called to active duty for World War II on March 1943 for pilot training. He completed training at Lubbock, Texas, as a 2nd Lieutenant on Jan. 7, 1944. He was then assigned to Dodge City, Kansas, for combat training in a Martin B26 Maurader bomber. Harold was a member of the 322nd bomb group, the Annihilators, and flew combat missions in England and France. His plane was the “Flak Bait.” He was awarded the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and a Silver Cluster which represented 35 combat missions. He eventually completed 37 missions but during this time was shot down over Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge. He returned after being shot down to active duty as a flight leader and was honorably discharged as Captain.

Harold found employment at the Wausau Garage after returning home from the war and married his high school sweetheart Elizabeth Tewes on June 15, 1946. He joined St. Paul’s UCC congregation shortly thereafter. Harold and Elizabeth first met and immediately fell in life-long love in the Wausau High School library when Harold was a senior and Elizabeth was a sophomore. Their example of love and devotion through a World War and for 66 years of marriage was precious indeed.

Harold also worked at Marmet Corp. from 1952-1988, working his way up through the company and retiring as president.

Harold was a mentor for everyone he met on life’s journey. He could be tough and stern and willing to call anyone’s bluff if need be. He expected honesty and the best efforts from everyone no matter the situation, thus inspiring and motivating all. He was a wonderful story teller and had a life long sense of humor. Hobbies included woodworking, spending time and fishing with his family at his summer home on Mid Lake. He was devoted and loved his family, his dogs and especially loved fresh panfish fish fries at Bob and Mary’s house.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother David, wife Elizabeth and daughter Susan. He is survived by his daughter Mary and son in law Robert Kersten, niece Linda Cannon of Wausau, nephew Richard Bye of Stevens Point and great nephews.

Friends may call at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. A celebration of Harold’s life will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s UCC. Military honors will be held at Restlawn Mausoleum following the church service. Social distancing will be observed.

The family would like to acknowledge the loving care Harold received from the entire staff at Rennes Health and Rehab in Weston as well as Aspirus Hospice.

Harold was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Dorothy Raymond

Dorothy Raymond

Dorothy H. Raymond, 91, of Wausau died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Mountain Terrace Senior Living in Wausau.

Dorothy was born on May 24, 1929, in Wausau to the late Wyman and Dorothy (Stoff) Dustin. On July 21, 1951, she married Russell “Rusty” Raymond. He preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 1998.

Dorothy worked as a telephone operator for GTE. After retirement, she was a volunteer at North Central Health Care Center. She was a life member of the Catholic church and most recently attended St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Oratory. She also was devoted to cats throughout her entire life.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews Diane Wesenick, Clyde (Karen) Raymond, Daniel (Julie) Kitzerow, Laura (Joe) Wojcik, Sarah (Dan) Holtz, John (Vicky) Kitzerow, and Diane (John) Knecht, brother-in-law Gene Kitzerow, sister-in-law Gail Dustin.

Besides her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother Wyman “Paul” Dustin and sister Catherine Kitzerow.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Oratory. Canon Aaron Huberfeld will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Oratory, 408 Seymour St., Wausau, WI 54403 or New Life Pet Adoption Center, 125 Cattail Ave., Marathon City, WI 54448

The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain Terrace Senior Living for their excellent care they provided Dorothy during her last years.

George Waldvogel

George Waldvogel

In loving memory of George P. Waldvogel, who left our world peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the age of 80.

George was born on April 19, 1940, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Joe and Sophie Waldvogel. He graduated from Newman High School with the class of 1958 and played football, basketball and baseball. On April 4, 1959, George married the love of his life, Carla E. Hole, at St. Anne’s Church in Wausau, Wisconsin.

George dedicated his life to running the family farm, Jo-Wal Farms, which he built a herd of registered Holstein cattle with his father, Joe, and children. He was well known as a proud dairy farmer throughout Marathon County. He spent many hours enjoying the time with his children and grandchildren on the farm and in the ginseng garden. There were many memories made and stories to tell. He loved watching his animals being shown at numerous top cattle shows. George was also very active in the Marathon County Holstein Breeder’s Association, serving as the President for two terms.

George was a great athlete himself and shared the love of sports with his family and others. George enjoyed coaching basketball and softball for a combined total of 50-some years. He was an avid basketball coach at St. Mathew’s School for 20 years and then continued coaching family and friends in softball up until this last summer. His children introduced him to the sport of cross-country and he loved watching them run. George also loved bowling with his family for many years. The later part of his life was spent going to basketball gyms, baseball and football fields, and the track to watch his grandchildren; he was well-known as their biggest fan.

George and Carla loved going to Menominee Casino to gamble and dance to many different bands, but especially to their favorite band, Led West.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Sophie Waldvogel; sister, Mary Jane; sister-in-law, Carol; brother-in-law, Jonathan and grandchild, Matthew.

George is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carla Waldvogel, three brothers: Charles Waldvogel, Bill (Kathy) Waldvogel and Jim (Mary) Waldvogel, and one sister, Linda Gould.

He is further survived by his eight children: Paul (Dawn) Waldvogel and grandchildren Alyssa, Atina (Alex), Austin (Caitlyn); George Jr. (Darcy) Waldvogel and grandchildren Amanda (Bakary), Adam (Lynsi), Jessica (Jim); Diana (Tom) Witter and grandchildren Jenny (Kyle), Stephanie (Nate), Luke (Mandi); Joe Waldvogel (friend Brandi) and grandchildren Jon and Hannah; Jeff (Kathryn) Waldvogel and grandchildren Alex (Kristin), Stefan (Monica), Chelsea (Andy), Travis; Lisa (Curt) Day and grandchildren Dylan and Tyler (Morgan); Perry Waldvogel and grandchild Iris; Jason (Michelle) Waldvogel and grandchildren Miles and Parker. George is also further survived by a legacy of 12 great-grandchildren.

George will be remembered and missed by his dear friends: Wanserski’s, Brzezinski’s, Towle’s and Jason Mell.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed, face masks are required to attend both the visitation and services and a maximum of 120 seating is available for the funeral Mass.

The funeral will be live streamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home facebook page.

Private burial will be at St. John Cemetery, village of Maine.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt word of thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Aspirus Hospital for their compassionate care of George.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Catherine Dickinson

Catherine Dickinson

Catherine (Wilson) Dickinson, 94, of Wausau passed away peacefully on Thursday Oct. 22. Catherine (Kayte) was born Dec. 11, 1925, in Rhinelander; daughter of the late Clarence and Victoria (Koneazny) Wilson.

Kayte was preceded in death by her loving husband Russell, children Rachele (Dickinson) Jacobs and James Dickinson, and her sisters Shirley (Wilson) Moe and Sr. Mary Wilson.

Katye will be forever remembered by her children Mike (Carol) Dickinson, Beth Dickinson, Barbe (Mark) Tuft, Timothy (Julie) Dickinson, Lloyd Jacobs, and Richard (Shari) Dickinson, 16 grandchildren and spouses, eight great grandchildren, her sisters Helen (Jerry) Eckrich and Sr. Mary Wilson.

Previously scheduled funeral services have been cancelled until further notice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinsons.org) or the Aspirus Health Foundation (aspires.org).

Rosemary Grabko

Rosemary Grabko

Rosemary Grabko, 83, of Hatley died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Aspirus Medford Hospital. Rosemary was one day shy of her 84th birthday.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Frank and Loretta (Kaiser) Furmack. On Nov. 30, 1957, Rosemary was united in marriage to Anton ‘Tony’ Grabko at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 2019.

Rosemary had waited on tables for weddings and baby sat many local children. She was a member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church and the Rosary Society and enjoyed attending church functions. Rosemary enjoyed her pets and loved watching the birds, cats and dogs. She was also a lifeguard and was in a roller derby and liked ice skating. Rosemary was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved to listen to polka music.

Rosemary is survived by four children, Diane (Ashley) Bungert of Arizona, Jerome (Pam) Grabko, and Carol (Jerome) Topczewski all of Hatley, and Lori (Gary) Pingel of Ringle; eight grandchildren, Nicole (Dan), AJ (Emiley), Tyler, Matthew (Angela), Jenny (Brad), Alex (Katie), Katie(Angel), Evan (Callie), and Justin (Ashleigh); great-grandchildren, Liana (Andrew), Gabbie (Sebastian), Justin, Lexi, Alissa, Brad, Charlotte, Renesmee, Emma and one on the way; great-great grandchild, Ella; a brother, Don (Anita) Furmack of Oak Creek and many nieces and nephews and her “extended family”, Robin, June, and Roger Kuklinski.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Anton ‘Tony’ Grabko; a great grandson, Hudson John Adams-Grabko and a sister, Barbra Ann Lefever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Social distancing will be practiced and we ask that you please adhere to the Wisconsin mandate and wear your mask.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family during this time. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

We would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Medford Hospital, especially the CDC doctors and nurses for the loving care they provided to our mother. We would also like to thank Sister Mary Ellen for her prayers and visits.

Donald Maszk

Donald Maszk

Donald A. Maszk, 90, of Birnamwood died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Donald was born on Dec. 24, 1929, in the town of Reid, Marathon County, the son of John and Verna (Kasper) Maszk.

Donald was a United States Air Force Veteran.

On Jan. 4, 1958, Donald was united in marriage to Elsie Koskey in Pine City, Minnesota. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2002.

The couple loved to take car rides. Donald was a self-employed logger and woodworker and enjoyed socializing at local establishments. He will be remembered for his wit and sense of humor.

Donald is survived by three children, Yvonne (Collin) Brainard of Orlando, Florida, Ronald (Julie) Maszk and Jody (William) Wodora all of Hatley; five grandchildren, Josh, Adam, Shawn, Annie and Amos; two great-grandchildren and a sister, Joyce (John) Siranni of Milwaukee.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife; parents and a sister, Darlene Sonderecker.

Due to Covid-19, a private visitation and burial will take place at St. Florian Catholic Cemetery, Hatley. Fr. Greg Bohren will preside.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Robert Alberg

Robert Alberg

Robert D. Alberg, 90, of Wittenberg went to be with Jesus his Savior on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Robert was born on July 6, 1930, in the town of Morris, the son of Bert and Doris (Simpson) Alberg.

On May 31, 1952, Robert was united in marriage to Lorna Krueger in Split Rock.

Robert was employed as treasurer and bookkeeper for both the Wittenberg and Niagara Telephone Cos. for many years until his retirement. In his younger years, Robert enjoyed playing baseball and played on two championship teams in the BABA (Badger Amateur Baseball Association). He was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg, and served as president of the congregation. Singing was an important part of his life, and he enjoyed participating in the Redeemer choir as well as the former Pro Music Ensemble. Robert was active in his community, serving on the Village of Wittenberg Board of Trustees, as a director for the Wittenberg Chamber of Commerce, as president of the Wittenberg Lion’s Club, and as president of the Forest Home Cemetery Association. His other interests included golf, fishing, being in the woods, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with his family. Everyone who knew and loved Robert appreciated his ready smile, positive attitude, quick wit, and sense of humor.

Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Lorna, of Wittenberg; three children, Susan Levandoski of Wittenberg, Jan (Robert) Ostrowski of Wells, Minnesota, and Peter (Karen) Alberg of Shirley, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, Diane (Adam) Carlson, Tracy Levandoski, Andrea (Kyle) Waite, Sarah (Miguel) Mejia, Amanda (Andrew) Hagen, Katie Ostrowski (fiancé Tom Grode), Gabrielle Alberg, and Matthew Alberg; 12 great-grandchildren, Grace Carlson, Anna Carlson, Austin Frederick, Aiden Frederick, Livia Waite, Hannah Waite, Cristian Mejia, Nick Mejia, Alex Mejia, Andrew Mersman, Allesandra Mersman, and Asher Hagen; brother, Bernard (Bess) Alberg and sister-in-law, Margaret Alberg; and many special nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Bob.

Robert was preceded in death by a son, Michael, and four siblings, Marion (Earl) Holm, George (Nadine) Alberg, Edward Alberg, and Vera (Erick) Hafstad.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude and appreciation for the loving, personal care Robert received at Homme Home.

A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. A public memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

