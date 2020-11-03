Every week now through Nov. 27, parents can stop by the Marathon County Public Library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, and pick up an activity kit and picture book related to the Letter of the Week (A, B, C, etc.) for their preschooler! Activity kits and books can be acquired by calling the branch and making an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup. A new letter and activity will be offered each week. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Children, tweens and teens can pick up an accordion-style notebook, and pages from discarded children’s books, to make their own whimsical literature-inspired notebooks from Nov. 2-6 at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free. Please limit one kit per person. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. For more info, call 715-443-2775.

From Nov. 2-6, kids can stop by the Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, to pick up supplies and instructions to make their own pan flute! Free. Please limit one kit per child. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. Call 715-659-3996 for more info.

The library and Colossal Fossils will teach kids about survival during the Ice Age, and how those skills are still relevant today, during a free, fun and educational online class on Nov. 3 from 4-5 p.m. via the Zoom app. Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

In recognition of National Adoption Month, the library will offer a special Virtual Story Time about families and adoption on Nov. 4 from 10-10:15 a.m. The read aloud will be conducted live in MCPL’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MCPL.Wausau. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids can create their own felt turkey by picking up a Grab & Go kit containing supplies and instructions from Nov. 9-13 at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Free. Please limit one kit per child. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. Call 715-446-3537 for more info.

To celebrate World Kindness Day, children can pick up a Grab & Go kit from the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, from Nov. 9-13! Each kit will contain activities and crafts centered on the theme of “kindness” and inspired by the book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio! Free. Please limit one kit per child. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

All ages can pickup a Grab & Go kit that will allow them to make a beautiful autumn acorn through the crafting process of wet felting! Kits will be available from Nov. 9-13 at the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens. Kits are free and available while supplies last. Limit one kit per person. For more info or to request a kit to be picked up curbside, call 715-257-7292.

The library and Colossal Fossils will teach kids about ancient cave drawings and other forms of prehistoric cave art during a free, fun and educational online class on Nov. 10 from 4-5 p.m. via the Zoom app. Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

