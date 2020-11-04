

Obituaries are a service of Brainard Funeral Home & Cremation Center, with locations in Wausau and Weston.

James Thompson

James Thompson

James Thompson, 67, of Rothschild passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

James was born on Sept. 30, 1953, in Tomahawk to the late Harold and Lois (Mott) Thompson. He graduated from Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin. He married the love of his life, Susan Ann Neja on April 30, 1976, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They raised their three children, Jamie, Joseph and Jeffrey in Rothschild.

James worked in manufacturing his entire career and was currently employed at Lincolnwood Products in Merrill, Wisconsin. He was a soft spoken, kind and patient man who did anything for anybody – anytime, anywhere. He enjoyed the outdoors kayaking, hiking, and biking with Susan, and hunting and fishing at his cabin with his life-long friends and children. Most important to James were week-long cross-country motorcycle trips with his sons, watching his grandsons play sports and adventures with his granddaughter. He adored his grandchildren and was known as “Grand-daddy T” to his grandsons and “a Handsome fellow to his granddaughter. He was especially looking forward to his new grandson that will arrive any day. He enjoyed listening to music, especially blues, folk, and jazz. Above all, family was most important to James. He loved his family more than words can express.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan, of Rothschild; daughter, Jamie (Erik) Hietpas and their children Garrett and Matthew, Appleton; sons, Joseph (Kathryn) Thompson and their daughter, Josephine, Wausau, and Jeffrey (Kourtnee McDonald) Thompson, and their soon to be baby boy (Grey James Thompson) Rothschild. He is further survived by his siblings, Gail (Rick) Posner, Colorado, Thomas Thompson, Oregon, and Teri DeGrand, Green Bay, as well as other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Phillip Wolf; and sisters, Lori Thompson, and Jill Thompson.

James’ funeral service will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at www.brainardfuneral.com during a private family service held at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel. The Rev. Allan Slowiak from St. Mark Catholic Parish, Rothschild, will officiate. James’ service will be made available for future viewing on Brainard Funeral Home’s website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

James’ family extends their gratitude to Dr. Lahren and the ICU nursing and respiratory services staffs at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their care of James during his 10-week stay.

LeRoy Tasche

LeRoy Tasche

LeRoy joined his wife, Marcella, in heaven, on Nov. 2, 2020, while at his home with his two daughters by his side.

LeRoy was born to Henry and Mathilda Tasche on July 21, 1925. He served in the U.S. Navy at Guam Naval Airbase from 1944-1946. He retired from James River Corp. He married Marcella Mohr on Oct. 25, 1948. Together, they had three daughters, all of whom survive.

LeRoy is survived by his daughters Carol (Jim) Offer, Barb (Steve) Hanson and Debra (Robert) Thomas; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brothers Dennis and Donald; and sister Loretta Bostedt. He is preceded in death by his wife and sisters Hildegard Mullarky and Elnora Brixus.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery will follow. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

LeRoy’s family wishes to thank his caregivers Debbie, Diane and Pam for their wonderful care as well as his hospice team, including Tina, Stephanie, Matt, Jamie, Katie and Laurie.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Beverly Filber

Beverly Filber

Beverly A. Filber, 96, of Wausau peacefully passed away on Nov. 1, 2020, at Wausau Manor Nursing Home.

Beverly was born on April 5, 1924, in Marathon County to the late Adolph and Eva (Sandgrin) Ostring. Beverly was educated in Wausau and married to Leroy Filber on Aug. 1, 1942, in Milwaukee. They moved to Wausau where they raised their family and Beverly enjoyed being a parent and homemaker. Beverly always had a beautiful smile and sparkling “blue” eyes.

Beverly was a member of Grace United Church of Christ for many years. She enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives and going to the casino. She was also an avid bingo player with her extended family at Wausau Manor. She especially enjoyed being with her family and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No one left the Filber household hungry or thirsty thanks to grandma (Want a Peps?)

Beverly is survived by her children, Gary, Shelly (Beverly Seubert), Cindy (Bruce) Schulz, all of Wausau and Lory (Kim) McClellan, Green Bay; as well as six grandchildren, Brad (Kande) McClellan, Chad McClellan (Ann), Kris Anderson, Shannon (James) Wadinski, Lindsey (Joe) Rader, Sarah (Allen) Phisher; and seven great-grandchildren.

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband; brother, Bill Ostring; sister, Shirley Nelson; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Filber; and special niece, Janice Nelson.

Funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau, 54401. Entombment will be at the Mausoleum Chapel at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home.

Egon Breckner Jr.

Egon Breckner Jr.

Egon W. Breckner, Jr., 73, of Wausau and Madison passed away Nov. 1, 2020.

He is survived by his parents Egon Breckner, Sr. and Elfriede Breckner of Wausau and many friends and coworkers.

Egon, you are loved and will be deeply missed.

No services will be held at this time.

Gary Fehlhaber

Gary Fehlhaber

Gary A. Fehlhaber, 64, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau.

Gary was born May 16, 1956, to Earl and Alice (Fisher) Fehlhaber. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. His passion for business and driven hard work allowed Gary to hold several executive positions for many companies, and eventually the owner of his own business. Gary met his wife, Debra working at a grocery store in Wausau. Quickly, they realized their love for each other and were married on May 3, 1980.

The most important things to Gary were God and his family. Gary always put God as No. 1 in his life by attending church weekly, reading the Bible, praying and serving as president of the church. Debra and Gary loved to travel near and far on their motorcycle several times a week. Life at the lake was where you could find Gary making endless memories water skiing, tubing, pontoon rides and telling endless funny stories around the fire. Gary’s three sons; Eric, Mike, and Andrew will forever miss the love, life-lessons, and laughter he brought to them every day.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 40 years of marriage, Debra. Gary and Debra have three sons; Eric (Terri), Michael (Lacey), and Andrew (Haley); grandchildren, Braelynn, Kyelynn, and Brenna; siblings, James and Shirley. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Alice.

There will be a visitation open for family and friends of Gary on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Helke Funeral Home. Face masks are required by all of those attending. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service on Friday for Gary will be private to only invited guests by the family. Gary will be placed at his final resting place at Restlawn Memorial Park among his parents.

As an expression of sympathy, flowers may be sent to Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau, WI 54401, or Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 703 Flieth St., Wausau, WI 54401.

The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the sympathetic and loving care given to Gary in his last days.

Rosalie “Jean” Mosher

Rosalie Jean Mosher, 73, of Wausau died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 1, 1947, in Wausau to Walter “Jake” and Rosalie Lenz. She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother John Lenz.

Jean is survived by her daughter Jessica Mosher, sisters Laura Lenz and Janet Dieck, and nephew Clinton Dieck.

No services will be held.

A special thank you goes to the nurses and aides at Mountain Terrace for their fantastic care.

Robert Schlag

Robert Schlag

Robert J. Schlag, 77, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a short yet courageous battle with COVID-19.

Robert was born on June 20, 1943, in Columbus, Indiana, to the late Wilbert and Floretta (Latzig) Schlag. Bob graduated from Wausau High School, then went on to work in construction. He then worked for Goetsch’s Welding for several years, at the same time taking the apprenticeship program to become a journeyman sheet metal worker. He worked in that capacity at Mechanical Inc., Tomahawk, from which he retired in 2006. After retirement he worked part time at Wes Fab for several years.

He married Marlene Haehlke on Sept. 7, 1968, in Athens, Wisconsin. She survives. Together they had one son, Dean, who also survives.

Bob was an avid Green Bay Packers and Brewers fan enjoying group trips to Packers and Brewer games. Bob and Marlene went on trips to Europe, with Ireland being the favorite. They enjoyed taking their 5th wheel on many trips getting to both coasts. He enjoyed rifle hunting, bagging a few nice bucks over the years. Bob bowled in several leagues over the years, including the Friday Night Shoppers couples league in Merrill for almost 50 years with friends Roger and Darlene Bade. He served his community as a volunteer at the Town of Maine Fire Department for 10 years. Bob was thrilled when he was able to join Dean on a seven-day Tiger Cruise aboard the Naval aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln. He was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine. A devoted pet lover, Bob could be found daily walking his furry friends Bullet, Salomon and currently Brewer.

Bob was hard working and energetic. His favorite pastime was heading up to the woods on his Ranger, chainsaw in tow, to cut firewood. He turned into quite the gardener in retirement, loving the flower garden, doing all the watering, weeding, and trimming, in addition to taking care of the lawn. Bob could be relied on to fix anything. Bob’s memory will live on in all the lives he touched, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Besides his wife Marlene and son Dean, Bob is also survived by his sister Karen (Roger) Lenzner, nieces and nephews who all loved their Uncle Bob, and cousins (special cousins Linnus Schlag and Karl Nichols) and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilbert and Floretta Schlag, two brothers, David Schlag, Roger (JoAnn) Schlag, one sister, Mary Ann (Milton) Hamann, one sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 15425 South County Road K, Merrill, WI. The Rev. Donald Love will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service, all at the church. Masks and social distancing are required. Those unable to attend can watch a recording of the service later that afternoon at www.helke.com. Helke Funeral Home oversees the arrangements. Online condolences and words of remembrance can be given at www.helke.com.

Joyce Kesy

Joyce Kesy

Joyce Ann Kesy, 86, of Mosinee passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 1, 2020, surrounded by her family at her side under hospice care.

Joyce was born to the late Felix and Agnes (Koppa) Jakubowksi on Aug. 29, 1934.

She married the love of her life Chester (Chet) Kesy on J16, 1952, in Knowlton, Wisconsin. Together they had eight children.

She is survived by her four sons; Jim (Judy) Kesy, Steve (Jane) Kesy, Tim (Janis) Kesy, Joe Kesy, three daughters; Deb (Richard) Heidorn, Sandy (Gary) Lenz, Louise Kesy, 12 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chet, and their son Floyd.

Joyce enjoyed crocheting blankets, playing scrabble, cribbage and cards.

Most of all she enjoyed her family and making cookies and sharing them with love.

Services will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow. Reverend Donald Meuret will officiate.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com.

COVID Guidelines will be followed at church.

Judith Ellenbecker

Judith Ellenbecker

Judith M. Ellenbecker, 71, of Athens passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Judith was born the fourth child of eight to William and Edith (Draeger) Weiler on Aug. 29, 1949, at their home in Athens. Judith attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School and Athens Public High School, graduating May of 1967.

On Oct. 12, 1968, Judith married the love of her life David A. Ellenbecker. Judith and David recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. She is survived by her children Tina (Robert) Nicholds of Athens, Kim (Dan) Friedenfels of Abbotsford, Cari (Chad) Buss of Barron, and Becky (Kent) Hoff of Eau Claire.

Judith loved gardening, canning, making crafts and making blankets and quilts. Her best memories were when the grandchildren began to arrive. She is survived by her grandchildren: Bethany (fiancé Tyler Miller), Lane (Rachel) and Lance Nicholds; Jordyne, Jaelyn, Cody (Emma), and Jayda Friedenfels; Tyler and Amber Buss; and Brittany (Ben) Parker, Darion Ellenbecker, and Logan Hoff; and Great-grandchild Elias Parker.

She is also survived by her siblings; Betty Jean (Dennis) Rasmussen, brother-in-law Ed Hoffmann, Ronald Weiler, Joe (Karen) Weiler, Steven (Brenda) Weiler, Christine (Craig) Lang, Wayne (Cindy) Weiler, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents – Edith and William Weiler, sister – Theresa Hoffmann, and nephew – Jamie Weiler.

A special private family prayer service/remembrance will be held on Nov. 6, 2020, at Judith’s home. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Arthur Borchardt Jr.

Arthur Borchardt Jr.

Arthur Borchardt Jr., 82, died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 29, at home in the arms of his loving wife. He was born May 21, 1938, in Wausau, the son of the late Arthur Borchardt, Sr and Erna (Liebers). On Oct. 25, 1958, he married Diana Marie Kufahl.

He was a veteran of the 101 airborne. Arthur retired from Marathon Electric in 1999 after working there 43 years where he was pattern maker, and carried his love for woodworking home.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating on the Wisconsin River and any outdoor activities.

Time with his family was precious and he was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He never missed a sporting event, concert or anything evolving his family.

In his later life Sheepshead was his favorite pass time and he could be seen frequently at the Blue Willow Restaurant.

Survivors include his wife Diana, daughter Beth (Jim) Holzem, son Brian (Aleksandra) Borchardt, grandchildren Brianne (Ryan) Stieglitz, Jesse (Mary) Borchardt, Andrew (Jamie) Holzem, Anthony (Nicole) Holzem, and Logan (Traci) Borchardt and 10 great-grandchildren Riley, Julia, Madison, Micayla, Alyssa, Lana, Jenna, Alexander, Mason and Aleah, two brothers, Ken (Marie) Borchardt, and Jack Borchardt, two brothers-in-law Larry (Patty) Kufahl, and Tom Kufahl, two sisters-in-law Donna Kufahl and Faye Kufahl.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, father and mother in-law Irv and Dorothy, sister Donna, brother Don and his wife Gladys, sister-in-law Gail and brother-in-law Bruce.

He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

A service celebrating Arthur’s life will be held at St. Marks Lutheran Church, Wausau on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020; visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.; and funeral to follow at 11 a.m. You can also livestream the funeral service at https://m.youtube.com/user/stmarkslcms1/videos.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to St. Marks Lutheran Church for their new sound system.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Orlando Kerstell-Morales

Orlando Kerstell-Morales

Orlando “Londo” Charles Kerstell-Morales at the age of 35 died unexpectedly at home on Oct. 29, 2020. Orlando was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and grew up in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

Orlando graduated from Mosinee High School (2003).

Family was most important to Orlando. He loved spending time with his daughter Bianca. He loved watching football and playing video games.

Orlando is survived by Bianca Rain Morales (daughter), Charlie and Mary Morales (parents), and siblings, CJ Morales (Cameron, Arianna, Serenna), Nicole Morales (Cecelia, Evalina), Felicia Morales (Darrick). (Titi’s) Sandra Morales, Elisa Morales, Petra Morales, Josi Morales, Malynda (Bruce) Oudenhoven and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by (grandparents) Wayne and Martha Kerstell, Enesto and Juana Morales, (uncles) Mike Kerstell, Armando Morales.

We will all miss Orlando’s warm, caring heart and his good sense of humor.

A Celebration of life will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. for a virtual service.

Due to family illness, no flowers please.

Like this: Like Loading...