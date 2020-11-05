WAUSAU – The Wausau River District will host a Holiday Open House to kick off the season Nov. 6 through Nov. 8. The event will run during regular business hours and gives local businesses a chance to offer early discounts for holiday shoppers.

This event is an opportunity to get inspired for your holiday gift and entertaining.

“Shopping local this holiday season is critically important this year, as our small businesses have endured some of the most severe hardships due to the pandemic,” said Blake Opal-Wahoske, executive director of the Wausau River District.

For a list of participating businesses, hours and shopping options for Holiday Open House, visit http://www.wausauriverdistrict.org/holiday-open-house.

