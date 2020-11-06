WAUSAU – Overt expressions of hatred along the lines of race, religion, gender, nationality and gender identity have surged in recent years. In Wisconsin, at least 15 organized hate groups are active, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Additional groups operate underground.

At 10 a.m. today, Nov. 6, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” welcomes Dr. Stanislav Vysotsky, formerly of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and Dr. Robert Futrell, a sociology professor with the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, for a discussion on hate groups in our region. Both guests, who have performed extensive research on the subject, will discuss the reasons people join hate groups, what motivates them to stay and how and why they leave.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

