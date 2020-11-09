WILD ROSE – The National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds awarded Evergreen Campsites & Resort two national awards, Large Park of the Year and the Large/Mega Green Park of the Year, on Nov. 4.

Park of the Year

Photo courtesy Wisconsin Association of Campground Owners.

One award, per park size category, is presented to an ARVC member RV park or campground that delivers an extraordinary guest experience as a result of all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, marketing, customer service and industry involvement.

Plan-It Green Award

One award, per park size category, is presented to an ARVC member RV park or campground that is currently enrolled in the Plan-It Green Friendly Park program and continues to show leadership, innovation and commitment to running a green park.

Jim Button, owner of Evergreen Campsites & Resort for over 23 years, was honored and humbled to be the recipient of the awards.

“We always try to surprise and delight our guests with our service, amenities and activities,” Button said. “This award really goes to our present and past staff. Without them, Evergreen Campsites & Resort wouldn’t be the destination place for families to create memories that it is now.”

