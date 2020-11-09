First-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer, bail jumping, resisting arrest, a chain-reaction crash and a wildland fire in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Nov. 9.

Deputies and firefighters from four agencies responded to a wildland fire Tuesday afternoon in the town of Corning. The fire was reported at seasonal property on Highway 64 near the Taylor County line. The DNR reported the fire began when improper burning was taking place and spread to over four acres. Corning, Hamburg, Merrill and several DNR stations all responded.

Deputies recovered a stolen skid steer Wednesday morning from the city of Wausau. A construction company called the Sheriff’s Office to report the machine, valued at nearly $28,000 was taken overnight. Deputies located the item and returned it to the company. The investigation was turned over to the Wausau Police Department.

Corning and Hamburg firefighters, along with a deputy, responded to a report of a possible fire in a home Wednesday evening. The call was reported at an address on highways 64 and 107 at 5:43 p.m. Firefighters were on the scene for about 30 minutes.

A 30-year-old Merrill man was arrested Friday evening on multiple charges after leading deputies on a pursuit in the city of Merrill at about 5:53 p.m. The suspect was brought to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked in on felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer, six felony counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and resisting arrest. The man was wanted on warrants through Lincoln County Court for previous cases charging him with burglary, theft, attempted theft, disorderly conduct, 12 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and seven counts of felony bail jumping. The suspect is also wanted in Marathon County for charges including battery, theft, strangulation/suffocation, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct along with two misdemeanor and one felony count of bail jumping. He was also wanted for violating the terms of his probation.

A 57-year-old Dane County man was injured Saturday afternoon after crashing his ATV in the town of Harrison. He was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital then flown to the trauma center at Aspirus.

One person received injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the town of Skanawan at Highway S and Skanawan Lake Road at 3:53 p.m. The victim declined medical transport.

Traffic on Highway 51 south of Merrill was slowed for over 3 hours on Sunday afternoon after a deer crash led to a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles. The incident began at about 2:45 p.m. when a woman struck a deer while traveling on Highway 51 at Highway Q. After the first crash, the deer got up and was struck by a second vehicle which then caused a crash involving four other vehicles. At least one person was injured in the multi vehicle crash. Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Merrill Police Officers assisted in closing the highway and rerouting traffic.

Deputies recovered a stolen UTV Sunday afternoon after investigating a suspicious vehicle in the town of Pine River.

A 21-year-old Merrill man will likely face a citation for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a single vehicle crash Sunday evening in the town of Rock Falls. The driver was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The number of deer crashes increased substantially last week with 30 being reported. On Monday afternoon, a Fond du Lac man reported striking a turkey on Highway 86 near Spirit Falls. A Grant County man reported striking a bear on Friday evening on Highway 51 near Highway H. On Saturday morning, a Gleason man struck a turkey on Axen Road.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

