By Shereen Siewert

A 30-year-old Merrill man is in custody and facing multiple charges after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit through Merrill just before 6 p.m. Friday.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is facing felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing or eluding an officer, six felony counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a charge of resisting arrest.

The man was wanted on warrants through Lincoln County Court for previous cases charging him with burglary, theft, attempted theft, disorderly conduct, 12 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and seven counts of felony bail jumping.

Police say he is also wanted in Marathon County on charges of battery, theft, strangulation/suffocation, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct along with two misdemeanor and one felony count of bail jumping. He was also wanted for violating the terms of his probation.

The suspect’s name will be available when official charges are filed on Monday.

