By Shereen Siewert

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will address the state in a live address Tuesday, according to a media advisory.

The address will be livestreamed on the Wausau Pilot & Review Facebook page and will also be available on the governor’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Evers is expected to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during the broadcast, slated to begin at 6:05 p.m. No additional details about any potential announcements have been released.

