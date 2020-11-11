Have you ever wanted to thank an officer in your community but didn’t know how?

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Project is accepting donations to provide a $20 gift card to every patrol officer, nearly 300, in Marathon County as a way to show appreciation and support for the work they do. The gift cards are from local businesses able to serve beverages on the go.

“Law enforcement is undergoing a series of aggressive confrontation across the nation due to the actions of a few who do not deserve the privilege to represent their communities as law enforcement professionals,” said Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks in a news release. “Sadly, some have elected to dismiss the entire profession as corrupt, where in reality, a majority of the law enforcement officers are dedicated public servants willing to step into harm’s way even if it means the sacrifice of their life.”

How to donate

Visit CFONCW.org, click on “Giving,” then “Give Now,” then select Law Enforcement Appreciation Project.

Send check donations to Community Foundation, PO Box 1991, Wausau, WI 54402 (Write “LEAP” in the memo).



