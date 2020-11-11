WAUSAU – Wausau East High School teacher Rob Hughes is on a mission to help others who are struggling. That’s why he’s once again raising money for the Food for Hope Annual Turkey Drive.

Hughes is asking for $10 donations to put turkeys or hams on the tables of families in need this Thanksgiving.

“It has always been on my heart to help other people who are struggling,” Hughes said in a news release. “I know this motivation comes from the memories of strangers who helped my family when I was growing up, with food, clothes and even Christmas presents.”

There are two ways people can donate:

Through the Wausau School Foundation at thefoundationwsd.org. Write “Food for Hope” or “Turkey Drive” in the memo line. Make a donation to Zoro’s Locker at Wausau East High School. You can mail a check or drop it off at Wausau East High School, Zoro’s Locker, 2607 N. 18th St., Wausau, WI 54403



Last year, Hughes raised more than $7,000 for the turkey drive, according to the Wausau School District. Turkeys and hams were shared with families at Wausau East and Wausau West high schools, and John Muir and Horace Mann middle schools, as well as The Women’s Community and The Salvation Army among others.

