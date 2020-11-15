Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

The Women’s Community: Receptionist. A person who can work the front desk on a flexible schedule would be a great asset to helping meet the needs of our local crisis center. Contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or allie@womenscommunity.org.

Volunteer Ombudsman Opportunities in Marathon County. The Volunteer Ombudsman program is looking for compassionate people to be trained to spend 2-3 hours a week at a local nursing home visiting with the residents. Act as an advocate and the “eyes and ears” of the regional ombudsman. This volunteer position is flexible. Contact Mary at 800-815-0015 or Mary.Lemay@Wisconsin.gov.

Give Help Get Help Guide. Find ways to help this holiday season by viewing United Way 211’s guide at unitedwaymc.org/get-help/211-publications/ or by calling 211. Discover ways to volunteer and donate or get information on how to receive help from various local agencies.

Food Deliveries to Homes : The Neighbors’ Place. Volunteers needed to pick up food at The Neighbors’ Place and deliver, no contact, to individuals at their homes. Contact Bettina@neighborsplace.org or 715-845-1966, extension 306.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

New or Gently Used Binder Sheet Protectors. Good News Project provides purchase or rent of hospital beds and other medical equipment. Clear Binder Sheet Protectors are a great donation item that helps tremendously with their office paperwork. Contact Toni at toni@goodnewswi.com or 715-843-5985.

Handmade Holiday Cards for Hospital Patients. Nutritional services at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston will place cards on food trays over the holiday season to brighten someone’s day. Contact Catherine at 715-393-2605 or Catherine.taschler@ascension.org.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

