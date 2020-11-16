Wausau Pilot & Review

Crews responded Monday to multiple crashes on Hwy. 51 in both the northbound and southbound lanes and at least one person was transported to a hospital for treatment.

As of 5:30 p.m. traffic is backed up on Hwy. 51 at Sherman Street and at Hwy. 29. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports Hwy. 51 and I-39 are snow-covered and slippery from Stevens Point to Merrill. Hwy. 29 is also snow-covered from Abbotsford to Wittenberg, according to the DOT.

Weather officials say some slippery stretches will remain through early evening as snow moves out of central and east central Wisconsin.

There’s no word on the severity of the injuries involved.

