WAUSAU – The Wausau Elks Lodge 248 honored those who served our country Veterans Day, Nov. 8, with a ceremony, reception and lunch.

Ceremony speakers included Bruce Conard, exalted ruler; Linda Hulstrom, chaplain; Roman Baca, past exalted ruler, past vice president, VAVS rep; John Mijal, past exalted ruler, deputy to VAVS and Mike Heilmann, Wausau American Legion Post 10 historian.

Photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann.

